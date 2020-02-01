How Bruno Fernandes' arrival affects Manchester United's summer transfer plans

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s summer transfer budget will be impacted by Bruno Fernandes’ £46.5million move to Manchester United.

Solskjaer is hoping to make as many as three new signings at the end of the season, with a No.10, a right-sided attacker and a striker all on his wanted list.

And his funds could be boosted by the expected departure of Paul Pogba, who United valued at £150m amid interest from Real Madrid last summer.

Solskjaer insists Fernandes’ arrival does not pave the way for Pogba to leave at the end of the season – but there is a growing belief within the club that the France international will move on.

Among United’s targets are James Maddison and Jadon Sancho, while the failure to land Erling Braut Haaland will see them move for alternative striker options.

It will be a key summer for Solskjaer and United after enduring such a troubled campaign.

After being left scrambling for an emergency forward on deadline day of the January window, the Norwegian stressed the importance of getting his summer business done early.

That falls on Ed Woodward and chief negotiator Matt Judge, who waiting until the end of last summer to land Harry Maguire – and only secured a protracted deal for Fernandes this week.

Solskjaer said: “It won’t be six or seven coming in definitely. It will be a similar window. But here we go again, January is not even done, but we are talking about the summer window. “Hopefully we can do our business early on.

“There were different reasons for that (late business last summer) and I don’t have to go into all those reasons. I don’t think everyone has a right to know what is going on behind the scenes and why we do things at times because there might be different stuff going on.

“I am happy and I am confident that this group will keep on improving and that we will work to improve and we are a group going together.”

On Fernandes’ impact on the summer, he added: “Of course signings and expenditure will affect your budget.”

With a No.10 in the form of Maddison on Solskjaer’s wish list – as well as interest in Donny van de Beek and Jack Grealish – the future of Pogba remains uncertain.

But he claims Fernandes can play alongside the club’s £89m record signing.

“Bruno can play with good players,” he said. “He is such a good footballer. He can play with good players around him, he can play in a three man midfield, he can play as a 10 he can play in off the side, he can play in a diamond. We will give him his time to find his best position.

“We want to try to build towards a team that will challenge for the title and trophies so we want to keep our best players. We can play them together.”

Solskjaer believes in Fernandes he has managed what even Sir Alex Ferguson could not, by signing an heir to Paul Scholes.

“He is a goal scoring and assisting midfielder, a little bit like Paul Scholes,” he added. “He can strike a ball fantastically. He has got such a wonderful technique, but he also is going to get assists from set pays and from his range of passes.

“He is a similar type to Scholesy – fiery, passionate, hates losing and the same number on the back of the shirt (18).

“We hope that Bruno will come in here and have a fantastic career at Man United. He has already given the players a boost.

“I think he is another piece in the jigsaw. I am sure he will give us that X-factor that we have been missing at times this year. It’s an important piece in the puzzle that we are trying to solve.”