how-britain’s-worst-rapist-was-caught-by-brave-teenage-rugby-player

Britain’s most prolific rapist was caught when one of his victims woke up to find he was being sexually assaulted.

Reynhard Sinaga, 36, was yesterday jailed for at least 30 years after drugging 48 men and filming himself attacking them as they lay unconscious in his Manchester city centre apartment.

The Christian student has been linked to more than 190 potential victims – 70 of whom police have yet to identify.

He prowled the streets of Manchester in the early hours hunting for lone, drunk young men around the nightclubs near his flat.

Posing as a Good Samaritan, the slightly-built student would offer them a floor to sleep on or the promise of more booze before lacing their drinks with GHB.

His victims – most of whom were heterosexual – had little or no memory of the hours that followed when Sinaga videoed himself taking advantage of them.

Many left his flat unaware they’d even been attacked, jurors at Manchester Crown Court were told.

He was only caught when his last victim, a teenager, woke up as Sinaga was attempting to rape him.

The victim, a student rugby player, was able to push his naked attacker away from him and punched him to the ground in order to escape.

He – like many of Sinaga’s victims – had been lured back to the predator’s flat at around midnight in May 2017 after losing his friends during a night out.

Giving evidence in court, the victim, 18, said Sinaga used his ‘Good Samaritan’ act to persuade him to come back to his flat and ‘get out of the cold’.

After taking a shot handed to him by his attacker he fell into a state close to unconsciousness, waking up ‘confused and disoriented’ several hours later.

The victim, a 6ft and 13st rugby player, acknowledged he was physically stronger than the slightly-built, 5ft 7in Sinaga.

Noticing the teenager had stirred, unlike his other victims, Sinaga began screaming ‘intruder’ and crying out for help.

The victim was bitten by Sinaga and punched him several times in response, leaving the rapist in a pool of blood on his bathroom floor.

He eventually escaped at just before 6am and in his 999 call to police – who at first arrested the victim on suspicion of assault – he explains he ‘had to’ punch his attacker in order to get away.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the victim told the emergency operator: ‘I’ve just, I was out last night and then erm some guy’s took me to his house that I don’t want to take me to, wouldn’t let me leave his house, and he ended up trying to rape me.’

He went on to say in the panicked phonecall: ‘He’s trapped me in his house for most of the night.

‘I’ve had to, I know it’s violent, but I’ve had to hit him a few time just to, to stop him from attacking me, been on top me.’

The teenager beat up Sinaga so badly that he told the 999 operator to send an ambulance.

He was himself arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm because the rapist needed hospital treatment for a suspected bleed on the brain.

But when Sinaga started behaving strangely in hospital and refused to unlock his phone, detectives became suspicious.

His victim had handed a white iPhone 4 belonging to Sinaga to police.

On it, police found videos of three rapes and an attempted rape against the teenager when he was unconscious, plus footage of attacks on a huge number of other men.

A black iPhone and other electronic devices at Sinaga’s flat turned up more footage of further crimes.

Iain Simkin, prosecuting, said: ‘Reynhard Sinaga targeted, isolated, drugged and sexually attacked each of these complainants while they were unconscious.

‘Further, he recorded himself doing it, and if he hadn’t, nobody might ever have found out.’

Sinaga bragged about his rapes in WhatsApp messages to friends, pretending they were consensual hook-ups.

In one message, he even chillingly paraphrased the Little Mix song Black Magic: ‘Take a sip of my secret potion, I’ll make you fall in love.’

Jailing him for life with a minimum of 30 years, judge Suzanne Goddard QC told him: ‘You are an evil serial sexual predator who has preyed upon young men who came into the city centre wanting nothing more than a good night out with their friends.

‘One of your victims described you as a monster.

‘The scale and enormity of your offending confirms this as an accurate description.’

His sentencing prompted Home Secretary Priti Patel to asked for a review of whether controls of drugs such as GHB, which is currently class C, were ‘tough enough’.

She said: ‘I extend my heartfelt sympathy to his victims and my gratitude to the police and prosecutors who worked on this case and put him behind bars.

‘I’m deeply concerned by the use of illegal drugs like GHB to perpetrate these crimes and have asked the independent Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs to expedite a review looking at whether our controls for these drugs are tough enough.’

Details of the case – Britain’s largest ever rape prosecution – can be reported following the lifting of restrictions after four separate trials over the space of 18 months.

Despite the overwhelming evidence against him Sinaga refused to admit his guilt, instead claiming the encounters were consensual and his victims were pretending to be dead during sex games.

He said they agreed to be filmed and told jurors they slept together on the floor because he didn’t want to ‘make a mess of my bed’.

The Indonesian national has now been found guilty of a total of 159 offences committed between January 2015 and May 2017, including 136 counts of rape, 13 counts of sexual assault, eight counts of attempted rape and two counts of assault by penetration.