how-breda-mcqueen’s-demise-confirms-hollyoaks-later-needs-to-return-for-good

The decision to go late night is always a risk for a soap – it carries the heavy tag of being potentially gimmicky and gratuitous for the sake of it. But what Hollyoaks Later got so right with its cameo return for Breda McQueen’s death was that it was still very much the same show – just with that added extra edge that the climax to a story of this octane needs.

Of course, soaps could easily chuck around late night specials like confetti, just for the opportunity to hear Mercedes McQueen to tell someone to foff when they sassed her or to show a cheeky bum shot next time Warren Fox emerges from the shower. But that’s not the point. These episodes should not just be done for the sake of being naughty and a bit more graphic.

They have to fit the storyline – and this episode did. Later episodes should be sparing and warranted, but tonight’s gritty and intense offering showed they very much have a place to introduce new audiences to what Hollyoaks is capable of in any timeslot.

Take out Liam Donovan crying out ‘bullshit’ in what was a necessary exclamation in a highly emotive situation and Breda getting her skull impaled with her own knitting needles (let’s face it, would we have been satisfied with an off screen death for a character like this?) and this was still Hollyoaks.

Like it so often does at 6: 30pm, it brought tension, action, drama, emotion, sexiness and water cooler moments by the bucketload. And Hollyoaks must never lose its confidence to tell those stories of darkness and of real life issues in their usual timeslot – it would be remiss of them to suddenly just keep opting for Laters everytime a note came back from Channel 4’s compliance.

Hollyoaks is a show that defines itself by taking risks and reaching out to a young audience in a very tricky timeslot. But let’s face it, as an occasional treat to climax a three year long story, a Later is just the ticket for fans, isn’t it?

The symbolism of Sylver, who Breda did this all for, killing his own mum with the needles which epitomised the most innocent granny thing about her was a stroke of genius. And it had to be gruesome – a moment of unforgettable impact to really pay off after everything she has done.

Equally, for the charged scenes in the pub about the loss of loved ones, it wouldn’t have been really realistic for grievers to say: ‘I’m blooming sad my family member is dead’. The episode also allowed us a window into the very real sexual chemistry between Edward and Diane – something which is going to make Tony’s return very complicated and kick off one of the biggest soap stories of the year.

We also met the complex, sasstastic Verity – one of my favourite additions to soap in months – and showing her layers from the spark feulled scenes with Sami to her taking drugs – allowed us to quickly get a taster of the kind of character we have. And her introduction is served better for it.

This was an hour long showcase of everything Hollyoaks always does well anyway – and the take away for me was that I enjoyed it so much that once or twice a year, I’d very much like to see it again.

That said, it comes with two important conditions – never just for the sake of it and never at the expense of the risks that the earlier shows already take.

As ever, this is just another ingredient in the Hollyoaks cooking pot – which is simmering oh so well at the moment.

