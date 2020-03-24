how-bollywood-is-coping-with-coronavirus-pandemic:-83,-bhool-bhulaiyaa-2-makers-working-at-home

For Quick Alerts

Updated: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 15: 08 [IST]

Updated: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 15: 08 [IST]

While the pandemic has shutdown all work in Bollywood, the creative minds in the industry are still working, writers, filmmakers and musicians of the industry are using this time of isolation to work on projects and come up with new material. For 83's release was recently postponed but the post-production work is in progress while the team works from home. One other film whose post-production is going on is, Parineeti Chopra's The Girl On the Train remake. "It may not be at the same pace and volume but in a manner, the work is continuing," a Reliance Entertainment official told PTI, and added, "Writing and development activity for newer subjects is happening currently." Other movies whose production was suspended include, Abundantia Entertainment's Shakuntala Devi, featuring Vidya Balan and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Durgavati and Sherni. "We are all trying to do as much work as we can from home. All the necessary work (post) for Shakuntala Devi' is happening, from everyone's homes. Everybody is working on an individual level," the source added. Durgavati Director Anees Bazmee is reportedly working at his farmhouse in Lonavala, working on Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 while spending time with his family. He told PTI, "We are working on a few things on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2′, in terms of what to do next, like fine-tuning on writing level and where to shoot next. The work for a writer is always on at every level be it script, dialogues or screenplay" Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 suspended shooting in Lucknow due to the coronavirus spread a week ago. Bazmee added, "Less than 50 per cent of the shoot is done. The situation is very risky outside so it is essential to remain in isolation. We are just hoping and praying things become normal soon" Nikamma Writer-director of Nikamma, Sabbir Khan, revealed, "most of the shoot for Nikaama was already over by the time the lockdown was announced. I have been lucky as our shoot is complete. There is just one song left, which can be inserted later. It is a special promotional track. The post-production is also almost done" The film is set to release on June 5. Sabbir revealed he is using the time to put his creative mind into one of his dream projects. "There was an idea on which I wanted to work for a very long time, I am utilising this time to work on the script," On the other hand, Thappad co-writer Mrunmayee Lagoo is busy developing stories for the digital platform as well as films. "This kind of culture is something writers are used to, we always work from home. The only difference is you can't have casual chat or meeting in person with anyone. I am working on a few ideas, one with Anubhav Sinha sir again. I am also developing story for a big streaming company which is easy breezy but meaningful." The Girl On The Train Musicians like composer Vishal Dalani and Salim Sulaiman are also working on new music with the help of tech available in their read, "Shekhar (Ravjiani) and I are into a songwriting stage for a project right now, we are working on it from home. We send songs to each other. We are working on the entire project, which is big and special" said Vishal. "Right now, we are composing songs, writing melodies. We have a very good system on the Internet where I can work with my engineer, Aftab, who works with us. He sends us stuff from his home studio, then both Sulaiman and I approve it. All our recording stuff is happening virtually, on the Internet. We are using technology to stay in touch with the world, Salim added.