how-bernie-sanders-and-elizabeth-warren-will-benefit-from-trump’s-impeachment

January 18, 2020 | 6: 54pm

The impeachment of President Donald Trump could be a boon for the presidential candidates serving in the Senate, one expert believes.

The jury of 100 senators which will decide the president’s fate will include Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar.

“They are going to get a lot of the limelight just being part of the process in the Senate,” Democratic campaign consultant George Arzt told The Post. “I think the country will be pinned to their TV sets watching the news and even watching the proceedings live.”

Arzt brushed aside concerns that early state primary campaigns might suffer with the candidates bottled up on Capitol Hill. “They’ll have surrogates in the early states, they will make appearances when they are freed up on a weekend.”

Other experts disagree. Getting the limelight may not be easy for the trio because, unlike more garden-variety hearings where grandstanding is the norm, senators will be forbidden from speaking during the trial.

“Media is all about talking,” Evan Siegfried, a GOP strategist and president of Somm Consulting told The Post. “They cannot pace around the chamber. They have to sit there somber and respectfully.”

“Iowa and New Hampshire loves to kick the tires and candidates,” Siegfried added. “There are still undecided voters out there and you need every vote you can get. You need to shake every hand and kiss every baby.”

Sanders told reporters he wasn’t thrilled about heading off the trail.

“I’d rather be in Iowa today. There’s a caucus there in two-and-a-half weeks. I’d rather be in New Hampshire and Nevada. But a (sic) swore a constitutional oath as a U.S. senator to do my job,” he told reporters Thursday.

A Warren volunteer said, “I wish she didn’t have to leave the campaign trail but our country and our constitution comes first.”