how-beauty-boss-and-rodial-ceo-maria-hatzistefanis-stays-zen

London-based beauty entrepreneur Maria Hatzistefanis founded her hugely successful skincare group Rodial in 1999. Today there are two brands under this umbrella, Rodial, whose hero products like Dragon’s Blood and Snake Serum have gained cult status in the industry, and millennial-focused skincare brand Nip Fab – together they are sold through 20,000 stores worldwide, including at Space NK, Harvey Nichols and Harrods.

But Hatzistefanis hasn’t just set her sights on being a beauty boss, she has written two motivational books, her first in 2018, How To Be An Overnight Success, gave tips and advice and revealed how she built her skincare brand from scratch, and she has just followed this up with her second, How to Make it Happen, which was published in January of this year.

To celebrate the launch we caught up with her to hear how she structures her day and incorporates mental, physical and spiritual wellness into her hectic schedule. Take note.

I set my alarm at 5.30am. Early morning is the most important part of the day for me. It’s when I set my intentions for the day, meditate, workout and make plans. I recently started making intentions and visualising a positive day and how I will feel at the end of it. I am a big believer of the law of attraction and want to project positive vibes to attract more of those.

Since I started waking up early, I really look forward to that time to myself before I interact with my family and my team. Not only am I more productive, as I have a whole two hours before everyone else’s day starts, but I just really enjoy having this time to myself.

I mediate for 10 minutes, using the ‘Focus’ meditation practices on Headspace, for which I’ve bought a lifetime package as I use it all the time. If I have time I like to fit in a weekly hour meditation at a studio such as Re:mind. I love the positive energy of a group meditation.

I drink a glass of warm water followed by an organic double espresso –​both detoxing and help me to be energised for the day ahead.

Fitness is very important to me. I like weight resistance classes first thing in the morning, I do Barry’s or Core Collective 45 or 60-minute classes three times a week. I love the lower body classes at Barry’s and the TRX classes at Core Collective. I’m not a big fan of cardio but I love the motivational aspect of SoulCycle and may do a class or two during the week after work to re-energize after a stressful day. I see this more as a fun thing to do with the low lights and a great playlist.

I also have a subscription at Peloton (the bike app) and may add a couple of 20-minute sessions when I can’t workout at a studio. When I travel I use the NIKE workout app that has mini strength workouts that you can do with a mat and some free weights.

When I was younger wellness was about losing weight. Now it’s more intuitive, it’s about feeling good in my body and mind, be content and go about my daily life in a zen and calm way.

Skincare-wise everything l use is Rodial, of course! I cleanse with the Pink Diamond Cleansing Balm (£55) and use a muslin cloth to exfoliate and a splash of icy cold water. Removing skin cells on a daily basis is the secret to glowing skin and the icy cold water gives me that rosy glow. I follow that with the Dragons Blood Sculpting Gel VIT C face cream (£85) with SPF 30. I use SPF all year round and it’s made a huge difference on my skin.

If I don’t have time for full makeup (which is most of the time) I apply Rodial Diamond Concealer (£35) under the eyes and to cover any redness, and that takes me through the day. It’s my number one beauty hack.

I like to prepare my to-do list at the end of the day, ready for the next so I always keep interesting pads and coloured pens to make the whole process fun. And I always tackle the boring things first thing in the morning, this gives me a sense of achievement and I can then focus on the most creative tasks.

I create a productive working environment around me by having fresh flowers at the office delivered weekly and I burn a candle. I tidy up and clean my space every couple of weeks to ensure it’s clean and minimal. A tidy space allows me to be focused and productive.

If I have a challenging day, I’ll take a short break and go to a coffee shop or a high vibe place to raise my energy levels.

I don’t follow a specific diet but I ensure I have something healthy to eat every few hours to keep my energy up. I love pistachio & macadamia nuts, soy yoghurt, frozen berries and tofu for snacks. Generally I don’t really drink, but I may have a glass of rose every few weeks.

I take vitamin C, iron and curcumin extract in the morning and calcium and magnesium in the evening.

At night, I remove all makeup with the Rodial Dragons Blood Cleansing Water (£17) followed by the Vitamin C Brightening Glow Tonic (£17), it’s an amazing exfoliator. I love putting on the Pink Diamond Mask (£85 for 8) while watching Netflix and finish off with the new Pink Diamond Oil & Lip & Eye treatment (£45).

Investing in good bedding is very important for a good night’s sleep, so high thread count sheets and pillows and a mattress cover. I need to feel like I am sleeping at the Ritz!

In terms of self-care, I don’t have time to go on retreats but I do have a weekly sports massage at home on the weekend. I also love the Collagen Wave facial at High Definition Beauty once a month or before a big event, it plumps up my skin and gives me a healthy glow. I once tried PRP, also known as the vampire facial, where they take your blood, separate the plasma and inject it back to the skin using a cosmetic gun. It didn’t hurt at all but I didn’t see any difference so won’t be doing it again!