how-aussie-fighter-fled-us-coronavirus-disaster

When the gym shut down just a week into camp for the biggest fight of George Kambosos’ surging boxing career, he thought of his young kids.

Yes, the fight was on the rocks, for now. But Kambosos was in Miami, 15,000km from his Sydney home with partner Bec Pereira and their precious Evaliah and Leonidas.

The US was becoming the world’s biggest COVID-19 disaster zone; Florida has surpassed 100 deaths and up to 240,000 are forecast across the nation. Flights were being grounded, borders closing.

It was time to flee. They got home on March 21 and are nearing the end of a two-week quarantine.

“I made the decision. I was already in Miami training and I had an absolutely fantastic first week,” Kambosos (18-0, 10 KO) told Wide World of Sports.

“My coach, Javiel Centeno, couldn’t believe how I’d gone back home and returned for training faster, sharper, stronger, more powerful. Taking that break back home, I’d actually come back a better fighter.

“But after we had that great first week, unfortunately on the next Monday we went to get back in the gym and COVID-19 had pretty much taken over the world. The gym got closed down and before you know it, there was signs of the US going into a possible lockdown.

“I had my family with me like always, my two kids and my partner. I said, ‘You know what, if we get stuck here, this is not going to be good. Let’s get on a flight, let’s get home and we’ll deal with whatever comes’.”

The upside? Kambosos, 26 and the IBF’s top lightweight contender, has a fully decked-out gym in his home and he is an immensely hard worker. In between dad time, he’s throwing bombs at the heavy bag.

He was meant to fight Welshman Lee Selby, the 33-year-old former featherweight world champion, on May 9 in Cardiff but the bout has slid to July 11. The fight was only officially postponed on Tuesday, but Kambosos had known for weeks that it was a long shot to happen.

Kambosos beat former world champion Mickey Bey last December at Madison Square Garden. Beating Selby (28-2, 9 KO) would make him the mandatory contender to fight the winner of the unification bout between Teofimo Lopez (IBF) and legend Vasiliy Lomachenko (WBA, WBO); though that match-up is also under the coronavirus cloud, having been touted for late May.

Kambosos may be staying sharp at home but he won’t compromise on a full eight-week camp for such an important fight. It remains to be seen when such a chunk of time might be carved out amid such global uncertainty, meaning July 11 is no sure thing.

“It just depends how the world’s going. If we’re not in the gym and the gyms are closed, obviously the fight will have to get postponed again,” Kambosos said.

“We will have a full eight weeks. This is the biggest fight of my career, this is a huge fight on the world scene, so we’ll definitely have that proper eight weeks in the US.

“Selby deserves to have the full eight weeks as well in the gym. I want the best Selby, I don’t want no excuses. When I beat him, when I stop him in front of his people, I don’t want any excuses, don’t want him to say, ‘I was outside of the ring too long’, or, ‘I’ve aged too much’.

Lee Selby and George Kambosos Jr. (Getty)

“He’s getting older. I’m still young, I’m still fresh, I’m in my prime. His last couple of fights, age is definitely a factor now.

“He’s a former world champion, he’s been in big, big fights. He defended that belt four or five times. I want the best Lee Selby coming into that ring when we do square off.

“It’s targeted for July 11th, let’s hope and pray that he fight does happen that day, but either way – July or any other day it pops up – all we’re doing is postponing the inevitable.

“We all know, and he deep down knows, that when we do get it on that he’s in trouble and this will be the farewell fight for him.

“We’re looking forward to it and as soon as I do my business against Lee Selby, I’ll be definitely flying out to wherever they [Lopez and Lomachenko] fight. I’ll be sitting ringside and I’ll be making sure I’m watching my next opponent.”

Selby – who moved up in weight after losing his IBF featherweight crown to Josh Warrington last year – has still been training, though not in the same fashion as Kambosos. The veteran is aiming to become the first Welshman to win world titles in two weight divisions.

“I can’t get to a gym at the moment, I’m in the process of turning my garage into a gym,” he told the BBC this week.

“I’ve never really wanted to do [that], my home is where I come and relax. I spend all day in the gym, so when I’m home that’s the last thing I want to think about, but it’s come to the point where I’ve had no choice.

“But I’m enjoying it, I’m training twice a day – once in the mornings and once in the evening.”

Kambosos had hoped to fight Selby in Australia, but the Welshman – and his influential promoter, Eddie Hearn – got their way. The fight at Motorpoint Arena will be July 12, Australian time; a Sunday morning.

Kambosos hopes to fight the winner of Lopez-Lomachenko in a stadium Down Under; something that Lomachenko’s legendary promoter, Bob Arum, has previously flagged as a distinct possibility to get the Ukrainian a big pay day and greater global recognition.

Kambosos expects the down time to be telling, right across the sport. And he reckons it will hurt his older upcoming opponent.

“There’d be a lot of fighters sitting around enjoying their time, heading to the fridge a lot and eating a lot of junk food,” Kambosos said.

“This is where you’re going to see the difference between the dedicated, professional fighter and the guy that’s not that dedicated.

George Kambosos Jr is the IBF’s leading lightweight contender. (Getty)

“For myself, nothing changes. I’m in the gym day-in, day-out whether I have a fight locked in or if a fight’s in six months’ time. I’m always in the gym, always preparing, always perfecting my craft.

“But a lot of fighters, they’re going to start to slip up on a lot of things. Take a day off here and there, and it’s going to be evident when the boxing does restart. It’s going to be evident the guys that have maintained themselves and the guys that haven’t.

“Not everyone has a nice boxing gym in their home, but there’s ways to still be able to stay fit and healthy, to continue perfecting your craft. It’s going to be interesting to see how the fighters come back.

“When I fight on July 11th, there’ll be no issues on my behalf. I’m going to be sharper than ever and ready to put away Lee Selby.

“When the time does come and we do fight, I’ll be 110 per cent ready. A little bit of extra time is going to be great for myself and I think it will actually hurt Selby a bit more.”