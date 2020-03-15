How Are Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Doing? Sons Colin and Chet Give the World an Update

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s son Colin Hanks has taken to social media to assure fans that his parents are doing fine.

The coronavirus drama continues across the globe as it was announced recently that America’s dad Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19, which is currently causing chaos worldwide. Well, Colin Hanks has now taken to social media to thank fans for their outpouring of support and sympathy and to give an update on his parents Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson after it was revealed that the Hollywood pair have contracted the infamous COVID-19.

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone. My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances. Despite the fact that I’m in LA and haven’t seen them in over 3 weeks we have been in constant contact and am confident that they will make a full recovery.”

Colin Hanks is very confident that his mother and father will make a full recovery from COVID-19 and has full faith in the care they are currently receiving. It must be very difficult for him to be separated from them by quite some distance during this time, but if anyone can beat the coronavirus it is the man who warmed all of our hearts in Big.

Other Son Chet Hanks also chimed in on the condition of his parents last night with a tweet almost immediately after the news broke. He was seen topless, telling the world that his dad wasn’t ‘trippin’ out’ about catching the virus. He says this.

“Wassup everyone. Yea, its true my parents got coronavirus. Crazy. They’re both down in Australia right now ’cause my dad was shooting a movie down there. I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine. They’re not even that sick. They’re not worried about it. They’re not trippin’ but they’re going through the necessary health precautions obviously. I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about. I appreciate everyone’s concern and the well wishes. I think it’s all going to be alright. I appreciate it. Everybody stay safe out there. Much love.

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson are currently in Australia for the pre-production of director Baz Luhrmann’s thus far untitled Warner Bros. movie about Elvis Presley. The two-time Oscar winner and American sweetheart, Hanks, is set to play Presley’s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker in the upcoming movie. Following his shock diagnosis, Hanks released a statement letting fans know exactly what was going on, what his and his wife’s symptoms were and what they were planning on doing about it.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

The viral pandemic is sweeping the globe and has massively affected the goings-on of Hollywood, including causing the delay of several very high profile upcoming movies such as the James Bond outing No Time to Die as well as John Krasinki’s horror exploit A Quite Place Part II. With the situation constantly escalating, there will no doubt be more disruption to come, but fans can at least take some comfort in the knowledge that the beloved Hollywood couple that is Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are doing okay despite their diagnosis.

The untitled Elvis Presley movie coming from Warner Bros. is currently scheduled to hit theaters on Oct. 1, 2021. This comes to us from Colin Hanks’ official Twitter account.