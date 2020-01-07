Home NEWS How are the Bafta nominees decided and who votes for them?

How are the Bafta nominees decided and who votes for them?

Mary Smith
This year’s Bafta film nominees have been causing controversy after it emerged that not one person of colour has scored a nod in any of the acting categories.

The nominations, which were announced this morning, revealed that 18 stars are up for the best actor, best actress, best supporting actor and best supporting actress prizes this year – and every single one of them is white.

Among those who have made the shortlists are Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie, both of whom have received two nominations – Scarlett for best actress (Marriage Story) and Best Supporting Actress (Jojo Rabbit) and Margot twice in the supporting actress category, for Bombshell and Once Upon A Time In America.

All of which has seen the organisation come in for a fair bit of criticism, with one person suggesting the nominations make them ‘look almost stubbornly limited’ as #BAFTASSoWhite began trending.

Meanwhile Bafta boss Amanda Berry has also addressed the furore, saying on BBC Radio 4 she was ‘very disappointed’ with the lack of diversity this year.

‘I’m going to totally agree with you because that’s how I felt when I first saw the list and this isn’t being disrespectful to anyone who has been nominated because it’s an incredibly strong list this year,’ she admitted.

‘If you look at the director category, where I hoped we would see at least one female director, that is an incredibly strong list when you have people like Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino and Sam Mendes, who have got multiple nominations in the past.’

So just how are the nominations decided – and who is voting for those shortlists?

Here’s what you need to know….

How are the Bafta nominees chosen?

The nominees in the majority of the categories are chosen by the members of Bafta, an organisation which consists of industry professionals and creatives from around the world.

There are 6,500 members in total, who choose the nominations from hundreds of films submitted in the first round of voting.

However different ‘chapters’ of the organisation vote on the nominations in different categories – although this applies more to the technical categories than the main ones.

For example the nominations for costume and for make-up and hair are chosen by members of the costume and make-up/hair chapters, the screenplay nominations are chosen by the screenplay chapter and so on.

Other categories, including short animated film and outstanding British debut, are chosen by a jury.

And the nominations for outstanding British film are chosen partly by an opt-in British film chapter and partly be a jury – with the top three films automatically nominated, and the remaining three chosen by a jury from a list of 12 others.

When it comes to the main nominations however, all members have their say – with the best film, actor, actress, supporting actor and supporting actress nominations decided by all members of the organisation.

Who votes for the winners?

Once again this is down to Bafta, with all voters getting to choose their favourite from the nominees in the following categories:

  • Best film
  • Best actor
  • Best actress
  • Best supporting actor
  • Best supporting actress
  • Best Director
  • Best original score
  • Cinematography
  • Production Design
  • Editing
  • Sound
  • Special Visual Effects
  • Costume Design
  • Make-up and Hair
  • Adapted Screenplay
  • Original Screenplay

The remaining categories are voted on either by a jury or an opt-in chapter:

  • Best Animated Film

  • Best Documentary
  • Best Film Not In The English Language
  • Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
  • British Short Film
  • British Short Animation
  • Outstanding British Film

The Bafta Film Awards take place at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 2 February, and the ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One that evening.



Bafta 2020 nominations

Best film

1917 – Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren


The Irishman – Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff


Joker – Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff


Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino


Parasite – Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae

Outstanding British film

1917 – Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns


Bait – Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite


For Sama – Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts


Rocketman – Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall


Sorry We Missed You – Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty


The Two Popes – Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Bait – Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)


For Sama – Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)


Maiden – Alex Holmes (Director)


Only You – Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)


Retablo – Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director)*

Film not in the English language

The Farewell – Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia


For Sama – Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts


Pain And Glory – Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar


Parasite – Bong Joon-ho


Portrait of a Lady on Fire – Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur

Documentary

American Factory – Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert


Apollo 11 – Todd Douglas Miller


Diego Maradona – Asif Kapadia


For Sama – Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts


The Great Hack – Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaim

Animated film

Frozen 2 – Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho


Klaus – Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh


A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon – Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley


Toy Story 4 – Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen

Director

1917 – Sam Mendes


The Irishman – Martin Scorsese


Joker – Todd Phillips


Once Apon A Time In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino


Parasite – Bong Joon-ho

Original screenplay

Booksmart – Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman


Knives out – Rian Johnson


Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach


Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Quentin Tarantino


Parasite – Han Jin Won, bong Joon-ho

Adapted screenplay

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian


Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi


Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver


Little Women – Greta Gerwig


The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

Leading actress

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose


Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story


Saoirse Ronan – Little Women


Charlize Theron – Bombshell


Renée Zellweger – Judy

Leading actor

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood


Adam Driver – Marriage Story


Taron Egerton – Rocketman


Joaquin Phoenix – Joker


Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Supporting actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story


Scarlett Johansson – Jojo rabbit


Florence Pugh – Little Women


Margot Robbie – Bombshell


Margot Robbie – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Supporting actor

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood


Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes


Al Pacino – The Irishman


Joe Pesci – The Irishman


Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Original score

1917 – Thomas Newman


Jojo Rabbit – Michael Giacchino


Joker – Hildur Guđnadóttir


Little Women – Alexandre Desplat


Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – John Williams

Casting

Joker – Shayna Markowitz


Marriage Story – Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler


Once Upon A Time In Hollywood – Victoria Thomas


The Personal History of David Copperfield – Sarah Crowe


The Two Popes – Nina Gold

Cinematography

1917 – Roger Deakins


The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto


Joker – Lawrence Sher


Le mans ’66 – Phedon Papamichael


The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

Editing

The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker


Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles


Joker – Jeff Groth


Le mans ’66 – Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker


Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Fred Raskin

Production design

1917 – Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales


The Irishman – Bob shaw, Regina graves


Jojo Rabbit – Ra vincent, Nora Sopková


Joker – Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran


Once Upon A Time In Hollywood – Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

Costume design

The Irishman – Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell


Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C Rubeo


Judy – Jany Temime


Little Women – Jacqueline Durran


Once Upon A Time In Hollywood – Arianne Phillips

Makeup & hair

1917 – Naomi Donne


Bombshell – Vivian baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan


Joker – Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann


Judy – Jeremy Woodhead


Rocketman – Lizzie Yianni Georgiou

Sound

1917 – Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson


Joker – Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic


Le mans ’66 – David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A Morrow, Donald Sylvester


Rocketman – Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan


Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

Special visual effects

1917 – Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy


Avengers: Endgame – Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick


The Irishman – Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman


The Lion King – Andrew R Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez


Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy

British short animation

Grandad Was A Romantic – Maryam Mohajer


In Her Boots – Kathrin Steinbacher


The Magic Boat – Naaman Azhari, Lilia laurel

British short film

Azaar – Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring


Goldfish – Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill


Kamali – Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad


Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re A Girl) – Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva


The Trap – Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald

EE rising star award (voted for by the public)

Awkwafina


Jack Lowden


Kaitlyn Dever


Kelvin Harrison Jr


Micheal Ward

*also written by héctor gálvez

Film

