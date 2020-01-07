how-are-the-bafta-nominees-decided-and-who-votes-for-them?

This year’s Bafta film nominees have been causing controversy after it emerged that not one person of colour has scored a nod in any of the acting categories.
The nominations, which were announced this morning, revealed that 18 stars are up for the best actor, best actress, best supporting actor and best supporting actress prizes this year – and every single one of them is white.
Among those who have made the shortlists are Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie, both of whom have received two nominations – Scarlett for best actress (Marriage Story) and Best Supporting Actress (Jojo Rabbit) and Margot twice in the supporting actress category, for Bombshell and Once Upon A Time In America.
All of which has seen the organisation come in for a fair bit of criticism, with one person suggesting the nominations make them ‘look almost stubbornly limited’ as #BAFTASSoWhite began trending.
Meanwhile Bafta boss Amanda Berry has also addressed the furore, saying on BBC Radio 4 she was ‘very disappointed’ with the lack of diversity this year.
‘I’m going to totally agree with you because that’s how I felt when I first saw the list and this isn’t being disrespectful to anyone who has been nominated because it’s an incredibly strong list this year,’ she admitted.
‘If you look at the director category, where I hoped we would see at least one female director, that is an incredibly strong list when you have people like Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino and Sam Mendes, who have got multiple nominations in the past.’
So just how are the nominations decided – and who is voting for those shortlists?
Here’s what you need to know….
How are the Bafta nominees chosen?
The nominees in the majority of the categories are chosen by the members of Bafta, an organisation which consists of industry professionals and creatives from around the world.
There are 6,500 members in total, who choose the nominations from hundreds of films submitted in the first round of voting.
However different ‘chapters’ of the organisation vote on the nominations in different categories – although this applies more to the technical categories than the main ones.
For example the nominations for costume and for make-up and hair are chosen by members of the costume and make-up/hair chapters, the screenplay nominations are chosen by the screenplay chapter and so on.
Other categories, including short animated film and outstanding British debut, are chosen by a jury.
And the nominations for outstanding British film are chosen partly by an opt-in British film chapter and partly be a jury – with the top three films automatically nominated, and the remaining three chosen by a jury from a list of 12 others.
When it comes to the main nominations however, all members have their say – with the best film, actor, actress, supporting actor and supporting actress nominations decided by all members of the organisation.
Who votes for the winners?
Once again this is down to Bafta, with all voters getting to choose their favourite from the nominees in the following categories:
- Best film
- Best actor
- Best actress
- Best supporting actor
- Best supporting actress
- Best Director
- Best original score
- Cinematography
- Production Design
- Editing
- Sound
- Special Visual Effects
- Costume Design
- Make-up and Hair
- Adapted Screenplay
- Original Screenplay
The remaining categories are voted on either by a jury or an opt-in chapter:
-
Best Animated Film
- Best Documentary
- Best Film Not In The English Language
- Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
- British Short Film
- British Short Animation
- Outstanding British Film
The Bafta Film Awards take place at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 2 February, and the ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One that evening.
Bafta 2020 nominations
Best film
1917 – Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren
The Irishman – Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff
Joker – Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae
Outstanding British film
1917 – Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Bait – Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite
For Sama – Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Rocketman – Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall
Sorry We Missed You – Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty
The Two Popes – Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Bait – Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)
For Sama – Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)
Maiden – Alex Holmes (Director)
Only You – Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)
Retablo – Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director)*
Film not in the English language
The Farewell – Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia
For Sama – Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Pain And Glory – Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho
Portrait of a Lady on Fire – Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur
Documentary
American Factory – Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert
Apollo 11 – Todd Douglas Miller
Diego Maradona – Asif Kapadia
For Sama – Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts
The Great Hack – Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaim
Animated film
Frozen 2 – Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho
Klaus – Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon – Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley
Toy Story 4 – Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen
Director
1917 – Sam Mendes
The Irishman – Martin Scorsese
Joker – Todd Phillips
Once Apon A Time In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho
Original screenplay
Booksmart – Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
Knives out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Han Jin Won, bong Joon-ho
Adapted screenplay
The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten
Leading actress
Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy
Leading actor
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Supporting actress
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Margot Robbie – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Supporting actor
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Original score
1917 – Thomas Newman
Jojo Rabbit – Michael Giacchino
Joker – Hildur Guđnadóttir
Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – John Williams
Casting
Joker – Shayna Markowitz
Marriage Story – Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood – Victoria Thomas
The Personal History of David Copperfield – Sarah Crowe
The Two Popes – Nina Gold
Cinematography
1917 – Roger Deakins
The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
Joker – Lawrence Sher
Le mans ’66 – Phedon Papamichael
The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
Editing
The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles
Joker – Jeff Groth
Le mans ’66 – Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Fred Raskin
Production design
1917 – Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales
The Irishman – Bob shaw, Regina graves
Jojo Rabbit – Ra vincent, Nora Sopková
Joker – Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood – Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh
Costume design
The Irishman – Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell
Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C Rubeo
Judy – Jany Temime
Little Women – Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
Makeup & hair
1917 – Naomi Donne
Bombshell – Vivian baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan
Joker – Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann
Judy – Jeremy Woodhead
Rocketman – Lizzie Yianni Georgiou
Sound
1917 – Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson
Joker – Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic
Le mans ’66 – David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A Morrow, Donald Sylvester
Rocketman – Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood
Special visual effects
1917 – Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy
Avengers: Endgame – Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick
The Irishman – Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman
The Lion King – Andrew R Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy
British short animation
Grandad Was A Romantic – Maryam Mohajer
In Her Boots – Kathrin Steinbacher
The Magic Boat – Naaman Azhari, Lilia laurel
British short film
Azaar – Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring
Goldfish – Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill
Kamali – Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re A Girl) – Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva
The Trap – Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald
EE rising star award (voted for by the public)
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr
Micheal Ward
*also written by héctor gálvez
MORE: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost don’t care the world’s watching as they dish PDA at Golden Globes