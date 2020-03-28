how-angelina-jolie’s-kids-are-spending-their-time-in-quarantine

Like every parent during the global coronavirus pandemic, Angelina Jolie is trying to maintain a degree of normalcy for her children while adjusting to their new way of life.

Balancing schoolwork with fun activities, the actress is keeping all six of her kids — including Maddox, who recently moved home after South Korea’s Yonsei University canceled classes — on a regular schedule during quarantine — and it turns out, she’s doing an excellent job moonlighting as their principal.

George Pimentel/WireImage

As most kids’ productivity levels dwindle at home, the Jolie-Pitt siblings are taking advantage of their downtime in the best ways possible, according to a source at E! News. “They are keeping up with their schoolwork, practicing their languages, playing instruments, board games, and helping cook dinner,” the insider told the outlet, adding: “It hasn’t been too much of an adjustment since they are used to doing their schoolwork at home.” Specifically, 18-year-old Maddox is focusing on his Korean and Russian studies.

While still following the social-distancing rules, the children have made time to see their father, Brad Pitt. “All the kids are home with Angelina but they have continued seeing Brad and go over for their regular visits,” the source shared, explaining how much they “love” spending time with their parents and being at home. “They are having a lot of family time and just hanging out together watching movies.”

RELATED: Angelina Jolie Donated $1 Million to Help Children Affected by the Coronavirus

In addition to being supermom around the house, Jolie is also doing good outside the home. Earlier this week, she donated $1 million to No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit organization that is helping feed children who rely on school lunches for meals.

“As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus,” she said in a statement. “Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support. No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible.”