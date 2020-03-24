how-afl-turned-nfl-great-in-one-weekend

For one glorious weekend, the NRL and the AFL were at the centre of the sports world, beamed into living rooms in America and other far off lands as housebound people looked for their fix.

The NRL actively pursued big-name sports stars like LeBron James to try to hook into a massive market, while the AFL found a willing spruiker in former NFL punter Pat McAfee.

More than most other American athletes, McAfee can appreciate the art of the punt, so he was naturally drawn to the skills on show in a game built around kicking an egg-shaped ball.

So much so that he found himself mourning its loss, despite only getting a small taste of it before it succumbed to COVID-19 like just about every other sport in the world.

Speaking on his popular podcast, the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday morning, the former Colts punter explained the misconception that had led him to ignore AFL as a spectator sport until there was nothing else to watch.

“The thing that I’m very bummed about getting postponed, was my new-found love — the AFL,” McAfee revealed.

“I did a radio show in Australia … and they asked me how I’d never seen Aussie rules football before. I was like, ‘Great question, actually’. Because there are a lot of Australian punters that have come over to America to punt footballs.

“I don’t want to offend my new-found friends in Australia but whenever the Australian punters were coming over here, the original statement was they were punting rugby-style.

“I actually punted rugby style in college, that’s what we called it, when ultimately it wasn’t rugby-style, it was Aussie Rules football-style. But we called it rugby-style. The marketing from the beginning was wrong.

“Everybody said, ‘He’s going in for the rugby kick’, and then I started talking to some of these Australian punters who were like, ‘It’s actually Aussie Rules football, mate’.

“I always blew them off and was like, ‘Yeah I get it, but it’s rugby, it’s the same as rugby’.”

McAfee went on to explain why he had come to enjoy the AFL so much, having watched its rival Australian codes in the past without finding them to his taste.

“Rugby, very tough sport, I respect it but it’s a little too slow for me,” he said.

“For me the mosh pits (presumably he was describing scrums, rucks or mauls here) and the whole thing, it’s not what I would enjoy watching.

“But then when I watched an Aussie rules football game the other night for the first time in my life I was like, ‘Wait a minute, this sport is awesome’. A lot of wide, open running, a lot of juking (McAfee’s way of describing the selling of candy), there’s like six or seven punts a minute.

“The punting is the only way you score. There’s these Moss-like catches from people, there’s an American in the league called Mason Cox – they call him Cox-zilla – he’s six foot 10, he Randy Mosses people.

“The sport is potentially the best sport I’ve ever seen and I had never in a million years taken the time to watch it, ever.

“It was always (broadcast) late night-early morning and in my mind it was rugby. And then I watched it Friday night … it IS NOT rugby.

“It is a very different game. The punters, the volleyball-punching of the ball, the soccer-like attack style, it was the sport I was supposed to play as a child.

“If I had known that sport was around as a child, I would have been playing Aussie rules football.

“Now is a time a lot of Americans were getting introduced to this great sport … now was a time for it to make a run. Obviously for the betterment of everyone’s health, it’s postponed until June. So now we have nothing.”

McAfee said he was planning to watch old games on YouTube and promised Australia he is “in it for the long haul”.

“This is a sport I enjoy a lot,” he said. “I love it. We’re going to go to Australia at some point and watch one of these games.”