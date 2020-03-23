how-afl-clubs-dug-their-own-grave-before-covid

AFL great Matthew Lloyd has unloaded on clubs for over-staffing and over-coaching players in the wake of mass job cuts due to the suspended season.

Clubs are expected to have to release up to 80 percent of its workers in an attempt to stay afloat during the layoff, with the AFL also looking at up to 1000 staffers being released from their jobs.

Speaking on Footy Classified, while lamenting the number of employees that have been released from their roles, Lloyd said the coronavirus-imposed league suspension may help players in the long run.

“Not many positives can come from this, but I think the players have been over-coached for far too long,” he said.

Essendon’s packed coaches box was used as a prime example of over-staffing in the AFL by Lloyd (Nine)

“I went through some team lists today, there’s 11 coaches and I’ll list out some of these roles: game intelligence manager, senior performance analyst, data coordinator, IT systems administrator, performance analyst.”

Lloyd showed an image of his former club Essendon’s packed coaching box during a late-season clash against Sydney last year as a prime example of over-staffing.

“You look at Essendon’s coaches box last year, look how many laptops there are, there’s about 15 laptops in that coaches box, so you can’t tell me this game hasn’t been overcoached,” he said.

“Let’s hope that we can strip it right back. I know I’m talking about job losses here which is really sad, but I think we get back (to less coaches).

“Obviously we need to save some money and the game might be better off if these players aren’t as over-coached as they have been in recent years.”

North Melbourne paid out thousands of dollars in sackings last year, including that of senior coach Brad Scott (AAP)

Lloyd’s Footy Classified co-panellist Caroline Wilson also agreed with him, pointing out North Melbourne’s spate of sackings last year, including that of senior coach Brad Scott. Wilson also added that the AFL as a whole got ahead of itself prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Every year we go into the season and we talk about the $100 million in debt held by the clubs,” she said.

“Assistant coaches at the very least are earning $110,000 for when they come into a club, those days are gone.

“I don’t want to kick people when they’re down, but how many hundreds and thousands of dollars did North Melbourne pay out last year on sackings to contracted people, including the senior coach Brad Scott.

“Of course (the AFL got ahead of itself). That’s not the game’s fault that this has happened, it was going to be decimated anyway.”