How Aashika Bhatia Makes Her Casual Looks More Glamorous...

Aashika is the queen when it comes to fashion, she aptly knows how to carry herself out in every single attire and make herself look the diva in the utmost basics. Her minis to midis are absolute love, her hairdo is perfect, her choice of colours is absolute love. Aashika significantly holds the tag of casual beauty.



Aashika is a TikTok star. Notwithstanding she has also made it big on the TV industry. She has worked in Parvarish, playing the role of Meera, her performance had gotten appraisals from many.

We all know Aashika for her bold statements over the internet, she is an inspiration to the ones who get bullied every day for their shape and sizes, she has been outspoken and straight about her choices, likes and dislikes. She has amassed a huge fan base over the years. She is a well-known influencer amongst the youth.

Here are some her casuals that would make you believe she is straight out from the Red Carpet.