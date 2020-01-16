how-a-spa-escape-in-the-dolomites-was-the-tonic-to-a-year-of-tragedy

Boy, am I glad to see the back of 2019.

My mum died (expectedly) in April and my dad died (unexpectedly) in August. I was close to them both. It’s been like living in a slow-motion nightmare from which I’m only just beginning to stir.

So when my eight-year-old’s October half term rolled around I knew I needed to get away, but had to think carefully about what I could cope with doing that would also keep my husband Christy and daughter Eva happy.

We opted for a few days at the new Lefay Resort & Spa Dolomiti in Italy – a wellness break in the mountain air for me; swimming and relaxation for them. I’d been to its long-established sister hotel at Lake Garda before, where everything was exceptional and the setting so beautiful that none of my friends believed my iPhone shots were real. So I was fairly confident it would be good. Thankfully it was.

We made it as easy as possible for ourselves by not hiring a car and instead enjoying a private transfer from Verona Airport. The drive was stunning, the road skimming along the edge of vineyards, orchards, then a river and gradually, forest-covered hills and mountains in autumnal shades of burnt orange and deep red.