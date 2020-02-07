how-2020-contender-kamala-harris-is-reaching-out-to-black-student-voters

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is actively reaching out to students at HBCUs – historically black colleges and universities. Tonight’s debate is being held at an HBCU, Texas Southern University, and Harris, who graduated from the prominent HBCU Howard University, reached out to students with an open letter in TSU’s student newspaper. CBS News 2020 campaign reporters Stephanie Ramirez and LaCrai Mitchell joined “Red and Blue” to discuss the senator’s outreach efforts.