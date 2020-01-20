Hovis strike could cause disruption to supply of bread in Northern Ireland

German discount retailer Lidl said it is closely monitoring the situation as Hovis workers prepare to strike on Friday over their “scandalous” pay.

There are fears the bread supply will be disrupted as Unite the Union is also separately balloting members at the other main bread manufacturer in Northern Ireland, Allied Bakeries.

Picketing at the Hovis site on Apollo Road in Belfast will begin at one minute past midnight on Friday.

Lidl stocks Hovis bread in its stores, while the factory also makes Lidl’s own-brand bread.

“We will be adjusting orders if necessary to ensure that the supply offered to our ever growing customer base will not be affected,” a Lidl spokesman said.

Just under 90% (88%) of Hovis workers voted for strike action in pursuit of a 5.1% pay claim.

United the Union said staff at Hovis and Allied Bakeries were “serious about winning real improvements in pay”.