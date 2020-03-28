houston-rapper-scarface-tests-positive-for-coronavirus:-“felt-like-i-was-going-to-die”

Houston rapper Scarface says he tested positive for coronavirus and has “been sick for weeks.”

Scarface, real name Brad Jordan, shared the news with fans Thursday on Instagram during a live interview with fellow hip-hop personality Willie D.

“I been to the point where I felt like I was going to die,” Scarface said.

Speaking via Zoom from his home, Scarface explained that the illness started out as a scratchy throat. As things got worse, he went to an emergency room. Eventually his kidneys began to fail, he said.

“I’m thinking I may be on the back end of it, because I’ve probably had it for so long. It’s been to the point where I’d be laying down and I couldn’t get comfortable because it was like an elephant sitting on my chest, bro. I could not breathe, I couldn’t sit up,” he said.

He eventually improved enough to be sent home, and urged fans to take the virus seriously.

“Don’t play no games with it,” he warned. “I haven’t been nowhere. I’ve been in my house. I ain’t been on no planes, I ain’t been in no restaurants… People out there thinking this shit is a game? You don’t want to play with this.”

Watch the interview below.