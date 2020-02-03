houston-guide:-what-to-see,-eat-and-do-in-the-texan-city

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

What to see

Some 25 feet beneath the streets lies a secret gem: the Downtown Tunnels. The six-mile stretch of subways, which connect 95 city blocks, are home to a warren of cafés, restaurants and shops. Download the Houston Tunnels app (houstontunnelsapp.com) to help you find your way around.

Back on the surface you can head to The Galleria or the Memorial City Mall for more shops, or you can explore the city’s bustling sports district at Gridiron. Here you’ve got the Astrodome, the first multi-purpose domed sports stadium, the NRG Stadium (home of the NFL’s Houston Texans), Minute Maid Park (baseball’s Houston Astros), the Toyota Centre (the NBA’s Houston Rockets) and the BBVA Stadium (which houses men’s football team Houston Dynamo and women’s side Houston Dash).

For the full Texan experience, head to the city in March for the Houston Rodeo, the largest indoor livestock exhibition and rodeo in the world.

Art lovers should check out Houston’s murals. There are no fewer than 100 and every November the city holds the HUE Mural Festival (huemuralfestival.com).

A visit to Nasa is unmissable. It’s a 40-minute drive from the city centre, but well worth it. A tram tour will take you to the Mission Control Centre, where the theme park buzz is left at the door and you’re slap bang in the epicentre of a fully-operational space exploration hub. From there, check out Rocket Park which features one of only three remaining Saturn V rockets.

(Visit Houston)

Eat & drink

For BBQ head down to Goode Company BBQ on Kirby Drive (goodecompany.com) where you can eat outside or walk through the doors for a proper tavern experience. Grab yourself a jalapeño cheese bread sandwich and go for the brisket and turkey. Or if steak is more your thing, put on your stretchiest trousers and go Downtown to Pappas Bros Steakhouse (pappasbros.com) where ginormous cuts are served, including a 26oz porterhouse. The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation Boulevard (ninfas.com) is the place to go for Tex-Mex. It began life as a taco stand in the early Seventies and now dishes up the most mouth-watering fajitas in the city. Wash them down with one of their frozen margaritas.

Ninfa’s serves up the best fajitas in the city (Kirsten Gilliam)

Downtown is your best bet for traditional saloon watering holes. La Carafe is as simple a bar as they come. Cash-only, it sells beer and wine — no fancy mixologist cocktails here — with entertainment in the form of an old school jukebox packed with Elvis, Tom Petty and Bruce Springsteen. The Truck Yard (truckyardhouston.com) is open until 2am every day and describes itself as a “come-as-you-are beer garden with adult playground”. It even has its own Ferris wheel. Saint Arnold Brewery (saintarnold.com) is the oldest craft brewery in Texas and the beer garden offers jaw-dropping views of the skyline. Camerata at Paulie’s (pauliesrestaurant.com), in the Montrose district, has a daily rotating wine by-the-glass list.

Saint Arnold’s has unbeatable views of Downtown Houston (Visit Houston)

Stay

The Post Oak is the city’s only five-diamond hotel. It is a beast of a place, with 36 storeys and a 700,000-sq ft tower providing panoramic views. It has a pool, two restaurants, a bar and even a Rolls Royce showroom. The mega-rich can enjoy direct helicopter pad access.

In the heart of Downtown is the Marriott Marquis Houston. Another whopper with six restaurants, a spa and 24-hour gym. The pièce de résistance is its outdoor pool with Texas-shaped lazy river.

Hours fun in the Marriott’s lazy river (Marriott)

Details

Richard was a guest of Visit Houston, the Houston Texans and Post Oak Hotel. For more details visit visithoustontexas.com and thepostoakhotel.com. In Houston, stay at the Post Oak from £347 per night. Flights with United Airlines from London Heathrow to Houston average at around £600 return; united.com