Household of St Paul's suicide pupil 'not educated' he had dropped out of lectures

The family of a toddler who jumped to his loss of life inner St Paul’s Cathedral presently time known as on universities to give more fine wait on for inclined students.

James Jorge De Sousa Stayton, 19, lawful, normally known as JJ, had not attended lectures at Queen Mary University of London for 2 months when he fell 100feet closing April.

His family mentioned they’d not been educated of his absence, and non-public he “slipped below the radar” amid struggles with mental health.

His mom Alex De Sousa mentioned: “We had been fully oblivious to the truth that JJ modified into no longer a pupil there, and would beget acted in an instant if we had known. When does the need for pupil confidentiality slay and their wellbeing begin?”

After recording a verdict of suicide at Metropolis of London coroner’s court docket, senior coroner Alison Hewitt is brooding about whether or now to not publish a enlighten with concepts to protect a long way from future deaths. Ms De Sousa, 50, mentioned the family modified into talking to a barrister to finalise its submissions.

Mr Stayton’s father Duncan, 61, of Herefordshire, mentioned: “JJ modified into given an unconditional provide to back the university but entirely performed a D grade in his chosen topic of history at A-level. He modified into difficult about history and an lovely, charismatic speaker but he didn’t beget the abilities to jot down lengthy essays. In these situations, universities need someone to mentor and wait on the students.”

A fundraiser launched by Mr Stayton’s sister Sapphire, 22, has raised almost £6,500 for MIND and Pupil Minds.

A spokesman for Queen Mary University of London mentioned: “The loss of life of our aged pupil James Jorge De Sousa Stayton modified into extremely sad and our thoughts are alongside with his family and chums.”

He added: “We will mediate very fastidiously on the concepts of the enlighten from the listening to when it’s issued.”

For confidential wait on, name the Samaritans on 116123, or flow on-line to samaritans.org