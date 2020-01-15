Home NEWS House votes to send Trump articles of impeachment to Senate

House votes to send Trump articles of impeachment to Senate

James Smith
January 15, 2020

The House voted to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate where President Trump’s trial is expected to start on Tuesday.

The House, voting along partisan lines, 228-193​, also approved a resolution naming the impeachment managers who will present the House’s case against Trump during the trial.

The House managers are expected to formally hand-deliver the articles to the Senate at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Earlier, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named Reps. Jerrold Nadler and Adam Schiff among the team of seven.

Others on the team include Reps. Zoe Lofgren of California, Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Val Demmings of Florida, Jason Crow of Colorado and Sylvia Garcia of Texas.

Demonstrators stand inside the Capitol before the vote.

AP

