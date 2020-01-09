house-votes-to-limit-trump’s-war-powers-against-iran

January 9, 2020 | 6: 32pm

Nancy Pelosi arrives to meet with reporters following escalation of tensions of between the US and Iran. AP

The House on Thursday voted largely along party lines to approve a non-binding War Powers resolution aimed at limiting President Trump’s ability to take military action against Iran.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the move was necessary after the drone attack that killed Qassem Soleimani, the top Iranian general, and Trump’s subsequent threats to escalate the conflict. “We have no illusions about Iran, no illusions about Soleimani, who was a terrible person,” she said.

“But it’s not about how bad they are, it’s about how good we are, protecting the people in a way that prevents war and will not have us producing again and again generations of veterans who are suffering.”

The vote was 224 to 194, with several apparent abstentions, three Republicans voting in favor and eight Democrats voting against it, including Rep. Max Rose of Staten Island, NY, who said Trump was justified in killing the Quds commander.

“President Trump was justified in killing a terrorist who was responsible for the murder of hundreds of American service members and was in the process of planning to kill more,” Rose said.

“Unfortunately, today’s War Powers Resolution is a non-binding resolution that simply restates existing law and sends the message that war is imminent. I refuse to play politics with questions of war and peace and therefore will not support this resolution.”

The measure will go to the Senate, where several Republicans were expected to break with Trump in a vote as early as next week, and where a similar resolution has been proposed.