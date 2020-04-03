house-of-cards:-canceled-or-renewed!!!-get-to-know-more-details-about-the-show!!!

The Netflix show House of Cards has been very popular among fans. The show is critically acclaimed with 77% approval on Rotten Tomatoes and an 8.8/10 rating on IMDb.It also had its fair share of controversies. The show’s main lead Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual abuse by actor Anthony Rapp when he was 14. The news came when the Me Too movement was in full force.The show aired its 6th season 2018 and fans want to know if there is more. Let’s get into it: The political drama starred Kevin Spacey as the main lead who played the character of Frank Underwood. His character was killed off at the beginning of season 6, though due to him getting fired from the show. This was because of his sexual misconduct in the past which surfaced when the Me Too movement was in full force.The sixth season was led by Robin Wright who plays Claire Underwood, Frank’s wife. She runs the Clean Water Initiative, an NGO, in season one before giving it up to become the Second Lady of the United States in season two. Then, she becomes United States Ambassador to the United Nations in season three and First Lady of the United States in seasons three to five, acting President of the United States briefly in season five before becoming Vice President of the United States.She stabs Doug played by Michael Kelly before he is able to kill her at the end of season 6. Not before forcing him to reveal that it was he who killed her husband, Frank, though.She finally becomes the 47th President of the United States at the end of the season.Sadly, season 6 was the end for the show. This was inevitable though as the beloved character of Frank was not there anymore. It was the actor’s own fault but the fans have to suffer because of that.