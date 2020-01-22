house-democrats-to-present-case-in-trump’s-senate-impeachment-trial

January 22, 2020 | 12: 41pm

Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks to reporters during a brief media availability before the start of the impeachment trial. Getty Images

Following a marathon session that stretched into the early hours of Wednesday, Democratic House managers are set to present their opening arguments in President Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate at 1 p.m.

The trial got underway in earnest on Tuesday afternoon as the impeachment managers and the president’s defense lawyers furiously debated a number of amendments over whether to call witnesses and subpoena documents and lay out the rules of how the trial would unfold.

It concluded nearly 13 hours later at 1: 40 a.m. after 11 Democratic amendments had been defeated — all but one voted down entirely along party lines.

As Tuesday turned into Wednesday, the arguments from House lawmakers and Trump’s legal team became more pointed and often veered into the personal, leading Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial, to scold both sides.

“I think it is appropriate at this point for me to admonish both the House managers and the president’s counsel in equal terms to remember that they are addressing the world’s greatest deliberative body,” Roberts told them. “One reason it has earned that title is because its members avoid speaking in a manner and using language that is not conducive to civil discourse.”

The House team, led by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the Intelligence Committee chairman, urged senators to ensure that witnesses testify and documents were presented so that Trump and the American people could rest assured that the trial was conducted above board.

“If the House cannot call witnesses or introduce documents and evidence, it’s not a fair trial,” Schiff said. “It’s not really a trial at all.”

But Trump’s legal team accused Democrats of rushing the impeachment process through the House in a strictly partisan manner.

“A partisan impeachment is like stealing an election. And that’s exactly what we have,” White House counsel Pat Cipollone told the senators. “Talk about the framers’ worst nightmare. It’s a partisan impeachment that they delivered to your doorstep in an election year.”

According to the rules, House Democrats will have 24 hours over three days beginning Wednesday afternoon to make their case on impeachment.

The White House’s legal team will then have the same amount of time over three days to defend the president against the charges.