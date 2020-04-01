🔥House Democrats propose $10 billion for health centers in infrastructure plan🔥

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is applauded throughout a signing ceremony following the House of Representatives approved a $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Senior Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Wednesday they’d include $10 billion for community health centers around leading lines of fighting the coronavirus outbreak within an infrastructure bill targeted at giving an answer to the crisis.

The proposed legislation, outlined by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and two House committee chairmen, january hews closely to an infrastructure package House Democrats unveiled in.

Reporting by David Shepardson and Susan Cornwell; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

