hotel-where-jeremy-clarkson-punched-top-gear-producer-is-holding-‘commemorative-steak-night’

The hotel where Jeremy Clarkson punched a Top Gear producer is holding a steak night in honour of the ‘dust-up’.

Jezza left Oisin Tymon with a bloodied lip after he was served a cold platter rather than a hot dinner at Simonestone Hall Hotel in March 2015.

The altercation led to the 59-year-old being taken to court by Oisin and getting fired from the BBC motor show.

Five years on, the establishment where it all took place wants to commemorate the monumental ‘fracas’.

Simonstone Hall Bar is holding a ‘special steak night’ at the ‘very venue of the Clarkson/Top Gear demise,’ its Facebook event reads.

The bar, which is in the middle of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, will hold live music and stuff everyone with steak and red wine in Jeremy’s dishonour.

It gets better.

They’ve even erected a plaque to mark the bust-up. A PLAQUE.

The golden gem reads: ‘Here lies the BBC career of Jeremy Clarkson, who had a fracas on this spot on 4th March 2015, the rest is legend.’

Absolutely stunning.

Jeremy had to pay Oisin more than £100,000 in damages after the assistant producer made racial discrimination and person injury claims.

The Grand Tour presenter was reportedly angered when he couldn’t order a steak at the hotel after a day of filming and allegedly called Oisin a ‘lazy, Irish c’ during the ruckus.

Jez apologised to Oisin after the court case, saying: ‘I would like to say sorry, once again, to Oisin Tymon for the incident and its regrettable aftermath.

‘I want to reiterate that none of this was in any way his fault.

‘I would also like to make it clear that the abuse he has suffered since the incident is unwarranted and I am sorry too that he has had to go through that.’

He was given the boot soon after the incident and his fellow Top Gear pals Richard Hammond and James May soon followed suit.

It all worked out alright in the end though, and these days they can be seen larking around on their Amazon Prime series The Grand Tour.





