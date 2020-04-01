hot-new-couple-in-town:-are-noah-cyrus-and-machine-gun-kelly-an-item-now!?

Celebrities take their own sweet time to accept that they are in a relationship with each other. And why shouldn’t they? It’s their personal lives. But how do they confirm their statuses? It’s usually either on Instagram, or at some party, award show, or a quiet night out with each other.The hottest new possible celebrity couple spotted at the awards was a certain Cyrus getting cozy with her maybe-boyfriend Rapper. I am talking about Noah Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly.The 20-year-old singer wore a black and gold striped jumpsuit with flared detailing that shimmered as they arrived at the Sony Music after-party. She was seen holding hands with the Rapper there. In fact, they were spotted cuddling and getting flirtatious with each other at various Grammy after-parties.After the Grammys ended, Cyrus and MGK first went to the Sony Music Entertainment party and then hit up the Republic Records event together. While at the parties, the rumored couple chatted up stars like singer Pia Mia in the VIP section and went outside together for a smoke break. The couple kept close all night with the Rapper holding Cyrus’ hand and embracing her during photo-ops.Hot New Hip-Hop’s twitter even commented on them, saying “non-couples don’t pose like that.”Machine Gun Kelly, he has been linked to Halsey, and most recently his BFF Pete Davidson’s ex, Kate Beckinsale. However, he denied those rumors were true. Earlier this month, Machine Gun Kelly posted a photo cuddling Noah at her birthday party. And, so, their union doesn’t come as much of a surprise. After all, the musicians have been dropping hints about their connection for awhile online.