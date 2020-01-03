hospitalisations-for-flu-10-fold-higher-than-last-year,-official-figures-show 

The number of people hospitalised with flu this winter is almost ten times as high as this time last year, new figures show.

The NHS statistics also show rates of winter vomiting bug are a quarter higher, putting hospitals under mounting pressure.

Health officials urged those eligilble for the flu jab to come forward, without delay.

The new weekly figures from Public Health England show that the number of GP consultations over flu-like symptoms has risen by more than a fifth in a week.

In total, GPs saw 19.4 consulations per 100,000 registered population, up from 16 per 100,000 in the previous week.

The numbers hospitalised dropped slightly, but remain at moderate intensity levels with a rate of 6.29 per 100,000 population compared to 7.14 per 100,000 in the previous week.

Total numbers hospitalised with flu have now reached 3,152 this season, compared with 331 last year, the figures show.