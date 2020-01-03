hospitalisations-for-flu-10-fold-higher-than-last-year,-official-figures-show 

The number of people hospitalised with flu this winter is almost ten times as high as this time last year, new figures show.
The NHS statistics also show rates of winter vomiting bug are a quarter higher, putting hospitals under mounting pressure.
Health officials urged those eligilble for the flu jab to come forward, without delay.
The new weekly figures from Public Health England show that the number of GP consultations over flu-like symptoms has risen by more than a fifth in a week.
In total, GPs saw 19.4 consulations per 100,000 registered population, up from 16 per 100,000 in the previous week.
The numbers hospitalised dropped slightly, but remain at moderate intensity levels with a rate of 6.29 per 100,000 population compared to 7.14 per 100,000 in the previous week.
Total numbers hospitalised with flu have now reached 3,152 this season, compared with 331 last year, the figures show.
And rates of norovirus – also known as winter vomiting bug – are 24 per cent higher this season, than they were last year.
Dr Suzanna McDonald, National Programme Lead for Influenza, Public Health England said: “The best defence against flu is the vaccine and it’s not too late to protect yourself and your family. Anyone who is eligible and has not yet been vaccinated should contact their GP or pharmacist without delay.
“Flu is very infectious and spread by germs from coughs and sneezes, which can live on hands and surfaces for 24 hours. “To reduce the risk of spreading flu, use tissues to trap germs when you cough or sneeze, wash your hands often with warm water and soap, and bin used tissues as quickly as possible. Catch it. Bin it. Kill it.”
Last month, the Health Secretary said it was wrong for health workers to refuse the vaccine, saying he was determined to ensure “universal uptake” of vaccinations among healthcare workers next winter.
Despite fears the NHS may be facing its worst winter crisis yet, just six in 10 staff have had the jab.