🔥Hospital patient charged with common assault for coughing in face of nurse while claiming to have coronavirus🔥

A hospital patient has been charged with common assault after allegedly coughing in the face of an NHS nurse while claiming to have coronavirus.

Mark Payne, 45, was handed the charge after an incident in hospital on March 26 which saw a man repeatedly asked to cover his mouth by the emergency worker, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Inspector Christine Busuttil said: “Nottinghamshire Police takes assaults on emergency services workers extremely seriously and protecting the health of frontline NHS staff is extremely important during the current coronavirus pandemic.”

Payne, of no fixed address, will appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Covid-19 is highly infectious and spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when someone with the virus coughs or sneezes.

More follows…