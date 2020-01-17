hospital-demanded-fingerprints-from-doctors-in-the-hunt-for-a-whistleblower,-as-inquest-hears-that-‘things-did-go-wrong’

A hospital demanded fingerprints from doctors in the hunt for a whistleblower who raised concerns over the death of a woman, as an inquest heard that ‘things did go wrong’ in her treatment.
Susan Warby, 57, a former factory worker from Bury St Edmunds, died in August 2018 at Matt Hancock’s local hospital after complications following bowel surgery.
Her family received an anonymous letter in October 2018 which alleged errors in her surgery, the inquest into her death heard yesterday.
Her husband told Ipswich coroners court that his wife was incorrectly given glucose instead of saline, when medical staff fitted a line into her artery during surgery.
At the request of the coroner, both the Suffolk Police and the NHS trust launched investigations into the source of the letter.
Bosses at West Suffolk NHS Trust came under scrutiny as they were found to have spent thousands of pounds on fingerprint and handwriting experts to find the whistleblower.
The trust spent £968 on a handwriting expert and £1,512, according to information obtained by the Guardian.
The two-day inquest began yesterday at Ipswich coroner’s court where medical staff explained what had happened in the run-up to the mother’s death from multi-organ failure.
Senior coroner, Nigel Parsley told the inquest that investigations into allegations in the letter found issues which had occurred during Ms Warby’s surgery.
Mrs Warby had complained of abdominal pain and vomiting, a fortnight before collapsing at home in July 2018, the inquest heard.
After being taken to hospital, the mother, known as Sue, underwent emergency open surgery for a perforated bowel the next day.
The coroner told the inquest that Mrs Warby was not well enough for her surgical incision to be stitched up, which was eventually done two days later.
Mr Warby, a former police officer, said in a statement heard by the inquest that he was told his wife was suffering from a “rampant infection” which was putting a strain on her kidneys.
He said his wife’s condition was “very up and down” in the days following her surgery and staff replaced a line into her artery with one into her vein on August 7.
During this operation, Mrs Warby suffered a punctured lung.
Mr Warby said he was told it “could be a very tricky procedure” but that it was carried out by a “junior” member of staff.
“I’m concerned that a consultant should have performed the procedure due to her being critically ill,” he said.
He said that, a week later, Mrs Warby contracted a fungal infection and the family agreed to withdraw active treatment.
Consultant surgeon Dr Amitabh Mishra, who operated on Mrs Warby, said she was assessed as having an 84.8% risk of mortality, taking into account her underlying factors such as that she was a smoker.
Paul Morris, the hospital’s deputy chief nurse told the inquest that a serious incident report had found that there was no evidence that the mix-up of glucose and saline had an impact on the outcome in Mrs Warby’s case.
“We know Mrs Warby was very unwell but we know there are things that did go wrong in her care,” he said.
The inquest, which runs into its second day, will resume this morning.
The hospital, which is ranked ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission watchdog, said they had apologised to staff involved and would not be pursuing the fingerprint requests which had been branded a ‘witch hunt’ by a Unison official.
A spokesperson for West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust said: “A very serious data breach took place where confidential patient information was accessed and shared inappropriately, causing distress to a patient’s family.
“We opened an investigation into that data breach, as is our duty.
“We have apologised to our staff. We have no intention of pursuing fingerprint requests further.”
Elsewhere today, former Health Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, revealed in the Commons that the NHS operates on the wrong part of somebody’s body four times a day.
He warned “we make it practically impossible” for staff to learn lessons as they are “terrified” about being struck off or worry about being sacked.
Mr Hunt said many mistakes are not negligence but “ordinary human error”, arguing we need to move from a “blame culture to a learning culture”.
Earlier this week it was reported that Mr Hunt was preparing his pitch to become Health Select Committee chair ahead of a vote by MPs next month.