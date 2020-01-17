hospital-demanded-fingerprints-from-doctors-in-the-hunt-for-a-whistleblower,-as-inquest-hears-that-‘things-did-go-wrong’

A hospital demanded fingerprints from doctors in the hunt for a whistleblower who raised concerns over the death of a woman, as an inquest heard that ‘things did go wrong’ in her treatment.

Susan Warby, 57, a former factory worker from Bury St Edmunds, died in August 2018 at Matt Hancock’s local hospital after complications following bowel surgery.

Her family received an anonymous letter in October 2018 which alleged errors in her surgery, the inquest into her death heard yesterday.

Her husband told Ipswich coroners court that his wife was incorrectly given glucose instead of saline, when medical staff fitted a line into her artery during surgery.

At the request of the coroner, both the Suffolk Police and the NHS trust launched investigations into the source of the letter.

Bosses at West Suffolk NHS Trust came under scrutiny as they were found to have spent thousands of pounds on fingerprint and handwriting experts to find the whistleblower.

The trust spent £968 on a handwriting expert and £1,512, according to information obtained by the Guardian.

The two-day inquest began yesterday at Ipswich coroner’s court where medical staff explained what had happened in the run-up to the mother’s death from multi-organ failure.