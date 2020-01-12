hospital-cordoned-off-after-man-is-stabbed-and-doused-in-‘household-substance’

An area in a hospital had to be cordoned off after a man was reportedly stabbed and had a substance thrown in his face.

Staff at Aintree Hospital took precautions when the victim, in his 20s, arrived at around 6.30pm after being attacked in Walton, Liverpool.

The cordon was lifted once tests were conducted on the liquid and it was found not to present any wider risk to others.

It was later identified as a household substance.

The victim did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

A cordon remains in place at the scene of the assault in Inglis Road as detectives carry out house-to-house, forensic and CCTV inquiries.

Chief Inspector Mark Everard, of Merseyside Police said: ‘These are the early stages of our investigation into what appears to be a targeted attack.

‘If you were in or near to Inglis Road at around 6.30pm and saw or heard anything, come forward right away and we will take positive action.

‘This is clearly a serious assault and our focus is now on establishing the exact circumstances to bring those responsible to justice.’

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC, 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference number 702.