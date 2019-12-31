hospital-apologises-after-mistakenly-telling-woman-she-had-cancer-due-to-voice-software-error

A hospital has apologised after a woman suffering a common throat infection was told she had cancer following a spell-check error.

Nicola Denyer, 39, received a letter saying she had the condition two days after staff at the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (QEQM) Hospital in Margate told her she had nothing to worry about.

The hospital later said the error had been due to new speech recognition software that had “mistaken the word candida for the word cancer.”

Ms Denyer’s partner, Paul Valentine, who lost his wife to cancer eight years ago, described the mistake as “shockingly bad”.

Ms Denyer had initially visited the hospital after suffering an uncomfortable feeling in her throat for six weeks and was diagnosed with candida – a common and easily treatable yeast infection.