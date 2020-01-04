horse-racing-2020-audit:-frankie-dettori-remains-the-biggest-attraction,-the-rise-of-britain’s-young-jockeys-and-why-welfare-is-a-priority

At the beginning of a new decade, Telegraph Sport is auditing all major sports – our 2020 vision – with new sports each day. Athletics, boxing, cricket, cycling, rugby, tennis, women’s football and F1 have all been published. Still to come: men’s football, netball and golf.

Starpower

On the Flat Frankie Dettori, 49, who enjoyed his best year in terms of Group One wins (19) in 2019, remains the sport’s biggest box office attraction – anywhere he goes in the world. Providing he remains on the right side of John Gosden he can probably string out his carer for five more years and I am sure when he goes there will be something of a world farewell tour.

The bad news, however, is that there does not appear to be anyone to take his place in terms of personality (and possibly ability) when he goes.

Oisin Murphy, the new Champion jockey, says all the right things and is good in the big races but he could not carry the sport like Dettori has for nearly 30 years while Ryan Moore, the antithesis to Dettori in terms of character, should find life a bit less pressurised again at Ballydoyle now that Donnacha O’Brien has retired.