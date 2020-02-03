horse-girl

Movie Details & Credits

Netflix |

Release Date:

February 7, 2020

| Not Rated

Starring:

Alison Brie, Debby Ryan, Dylan Gelula, John Ortiz, Matthew Gray Gubler, Meredith Hagner, Molly Shannon, Paul Reiser, Robin Tunney, Toby Huss

Summary:

Sarah (Alison Brie), a socially isolated arts and crafts store employee, finds herself more content in the company of horses and supernatural crime shows than people. But when a series of strangely surreal dreams upend the simplicity of her waking life, Sarah struggles to distinguish her visions from reality.

Director:

Jeff Baena

Genre(s):

Drama

Rating:

Not Rated

Runtime:

104 min

See All Details and Credits

Awards & Rankings

Watch Now