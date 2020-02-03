Horse Girl
Netflix |
Release Date:
February 7, 2020
| Not Rated
Starring:
Alison Brie, Debby Ryan, Dylan Gelula, John Ortiz, Matthew Gray Gubler, Meredith Hagner, Molly Shannon, Paul Reiser, Robin Tunney, Toby Huss
Summary:
Sarah (Alison Brie), a socially isolated arts and crafts store employee, finds herself more content in the company of horses and supernatural crime shows than people. But when a series of strangely surreal dreams upend the simplicity of her waking life, Sarah struggles to distinguish her visions from reality.
Director:
Jeff Baena
Genre(s):
Drama
Rating:
Not Rated
Runtime:
104 min
