horrified-shoppers-watch-as-black-smoke-engulfs-west-yorkshire-retail-park-during-bakery-fire

Horrified shoppers watched on Saturday as thick, black smoke engulfed a retail park in West Yorkshire after a huge fire broke out a bakery.

Firefighters are tackling the large blaze that broke out at Speedibake.

Police and around 20 fire engines rushed to the scene in Collinsway, Wakefield where flames were causing smoke to billow across Westgate Retail Park.

Emergency services attended the scene on Saturday afternoon at around 1.17pm.

The sky was thick with smoke in Wakefield (Nicky Harley)

Nearby outlets were evacuated (Nicky Harley)

West Yorkshire Police had warned drivers to avoid the area with road closures in place around Ings Road causing traffic on the surrounding routes.

Anyone living in the city centre was also asked to keep their windows and doors closed.

A police spokesman said there have been no reports of injuries.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that three-quarters of the ground floor had been damaged.

Shocked onlookers posted pictures of the smoke on social media (Nicky Harley)

Around 140 firefighters tackled the blaze (Nicky Harley)

In total, it took four ground monitors, four large jets and four aerial ladder platforms to bring the fire under control.

Around 140 firefighters from around the wider county were in attendance.

A bakery worker told the Mirror Online about how she had to flee the building after she and a co-worker smelt burning.

Meghan Finney said: “Everyone was cautious and one of the machines just started smoking and everyone evacuated,” she said.

“Around seven fire engines arrived, and the police have evacuated houses and shops nearby such as McDonald’s etc.”

Nearby shops, cinema and restaurants at the busy retail park were evacuated.