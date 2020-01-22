horrific-snapchat-video-shows-teen-torture-terrified-dachshund-puppy-as-friends-cackle

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

An appalling Snapchat story captured a teenage strangle, punch and throw a dachshund puppy to the ground as his pals laughed.

The clip, believed to have been shot in Western Oklahoma, begins with the boy holding the pup by its neck.

He then lifts it into the air, before throwing it had onto the floor.

Even then, the abuse doesn’t stop, with the animal abuser raining punches on the helpless pup.

The abuser has not been identified, and it is unclear if the puppy survived. A separate video shows the tiny dog cowering on a bed while the abuse continues.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Clinton Police Department in Oklahoma say the video was first flagged to them on Saturday night.

They believe the clip may have been shot outside their jurisdiction, but are investigating it anyway in a bid to track down the abuser.

Ground rules set for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial

Chief Paul Rinkel told 9News: ‘It concerns us greatly when you have someone that are apparently this young doing this type of activity.

‘We need to intervene as soon as possible to make sure that this doesn’t escalate into something way more than what anybody wants.’

And Heather Estrada of Haven Animal Rescue is so desperate to rescue the puppy she says she will accept the dog, no questions asked.

Estrada added: ‘It would mean the world, it would give me some sort of closure to know whether she was dead or alive.

‘If she was alive if she needed medical attention that she could at least get it. I think she deserves that.’

Clinton Police Department have urgently appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.