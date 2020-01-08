‘horrible’-manchester-united-target-jack-grealish-compared-to-eric-cantona

Jack Grealish would ‘strut his business’ in a manner similar to Eric Cantona if Manchester United can secure the transfer of Aston Villa’s talisman.

That’s the view of Neil Warnock, who declared the 24-year-old as ‘horrible’ to play against.

Warnock faced Grealish as Cardiff manager in the Championship last season and previously hailed him as the best player in the division but has been impressed by the way Grealish has matured since his return to the Premier League.

Grealish has scored six goals and provided five assists in the Premier League this season, scoring two more goals from the bench in the Carabao Cup – where Villa will take on Leicester tonight in the semi-finals – and has been tipped for an England call-up as well as a move to one of England’s footballing giants.

Warnock believes Grealish is more than capable of stepping up to the demands of playing at Old Trafford and backed him to thrive in a Manchester United shirt in a similar fashion to how Eric Cantona did during his five-year spell with the Red Devils.

Asked if he was a fan of the Aston Villa captain, he replied: ‘I do love him. He’s a horrible little so and so when you’re playing against him because you know as soon as someone breathes on him he’s going to go down.

‘But his ability is fantastic. He has got better. You talk about Manchester United again… if Villa go down I think he’s quite good enough to be a Man United player.

‘With the right two players behind him, the quality behind him… [James] Maddison is the more complete player of the two regarding box-to-box, I think Jack just gives you that little bit more special magic in that final third.

‘That’s what I say about Manchester United, he’s that kind of player you know like a Cantona played for Man United, I think he’ll strut his business.

‘He goes past you, he’s got all the tricks in the trade. And he sees a pass as well, you know, he can play it simple.

‘What I like about his game since we played against them last year in the Championship, I think he’s now matured. He’s so much better now.’

