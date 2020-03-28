Horoscope Today, March 29, 2020 Sunday : Check today’s astrological prediction from all sun signs

Horoscope Sunday , March 29th, 2020: IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Your radical number is 7, As an Aries born on March 25th, your passion, and energy are amongst your most defining qualities. Your sign is ruled by the planet Mars and it makes you assertive and courageous. Red and Sea Green are your lucky colours. Tuesday and Monday your lucky days.

In this article, we have brought you today's astrological predictions for all the sun signs like Gemini, Scorpio, Leo, Taurus, Cancer, and others.

Horoscope Today, March 29, 2020: Check today’s astrological prediction from all sun signs

Daily Aries Horoscope:

Playing stocks should be best avoided. Be careful while using the road or handling anything heavy. Don’t leave anything to chance, especially in exams. A good diet will find most of the bodily ills disappear. Today, a fantastic time can be expected in the company of the ones you love. Lucky Colour: Pink

Daily Taurus Horoscope:

Delays are foreseen for those traveling long distances by road. Those on the verge of disposing of their property need to tread carefully. Devote adequate time to study. This is the right time to ask for a raise or a promotion. Things with a spouse can take a bad turn. Don’t broach any controversial subject with a partner today as it may lead to arguments. Lucky Colour: Coffee

Daily GEMINI Horoscope:

You may be invited over by someone you only had a passing acquaintance. Manage your time well on the academic front. Your belief that everything will turn out right may prove right in the long run. Your strong administration skills are likely to cut through all the noise being made by the people around you. Your closeness to someone may be objected to by spouse. Lucky Colour: Indigo

Daily CANCER Horoscope:

Manage your time well on the academic front. Your belief that everything will turn out right may prove right in the long run. Do a bit of financial planning, before you start thinking on the lines of investment. Despite all this your health remains excellent. Love that had been given up for lost returns to illuminate your life. Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Daily LEO Horoscope:

Buying a piece of property is on the cards. Students should not get carried away by the people around them. Quick thinking is likely to get you one step ahead of your competitor. Natural remedies may work for those ailing. Traveling to attend an important event is indicated. Nearness to a lover will provide a sense of contentment. Lucky Colour: Violet

Daily VIRGO Horoscope:

Daily LIBRA Horoscope:

Daily SCORPIO Horoscope:

A balanced diet and total abstinence from junk food is important. Property matters are best delayed. Positive feelings are likely to lift up your morale. Any argument you get involved in on the work front will be over as soon as it starts.A candlelight dinner will do wonders in uplifting the mood. Lucky Colour: White

Daily SAGITTARIUS Horoscope:

A surprise gift from someone is likely to make you smile. Remaining active will help ward off negative thoughts. Remain alert while visiting isolated places and never do so alone. Your sharp wit promises to win the heart of the one you love. Lucky Colour: Magenta

Daily CAPRICORN Horoscope:

A car or a dream house is about to become a reality for some. Financial troubles for those in debt seem to be over. Those suffering from lifestyle diseases will need to be regular in their medication. Siblings at loggerheads over an issue will be able to come to an understanding. Those at the stage of ‘she/he loves me, she/he loves me not’ may get some positive indications. Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Daily AQUARIUS Horoscope:

.Your overindulgence regarding your eating habits may affect your system. You may plan to attend a wedding or a function of someone close. Brainstorming with others will be a good idea for those wanting to get ahead in a professional project. Those secretly in love beware, as there is a likelihood of the affair getting discovered. Lucky Colour: White

Daily PISCES Horoscope:

A thing left behind or misplaced will be recovered. You remain fit and energetic for the whole day. A family member’s decision may not be to your liking; keep a low profile. Lonely hearts may take comfort in the fact that someone is waiting for them in the wings. Lucky Colour: Golden Brown