horizon-zero-dawn-2:-release-date,-popularity-and-more.-everything-you-need-to-know!

The second venture of Horizon Zero Dawn will be releasing soon in the latter part of 2020. However, nothing is confirmed yet, but it is speculated to release this year. The role-playing game will supposedly come with the latest version of Play Station. The shifting of Guerrilla Games to a greater area in 2019 has given hopes for a better sequel version with better designs.Sony had enjoyed huge success with Horizon Zero Dawn on PS4 as millions of copies were sold. This made the fans wonder if Sony and Guerrilla Games are going to give a blast together to the gamers by releasing the PS5 along with the sequel of the game. However, neither Sony nor Guerrilla Games have made any official announcements regarding the sequel of the game yet. So gamers can only wait!In an interview with GamesRadar back in 2018, managing director of Guerrilla Games, Hermen Hulst had said, “She’s really uncovered some of the main mysteries in the world, but how do you feel when you finish the story? Are there questions that come up that you want to relive and answer for Aloy? It was not difficult for us to build the Frozen Wilds and tell that story through Aloy. The environments and the world that we’ve put together easily raise more questions.”The game had debuted back in 2017. It had gained massive popularity, and around 10 million copies were sold. The popularity was also enjoyed by Sony.Another historic and thrilling news is that Guerrilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn is getting an original comic book series that will follow the plot of the game. The comic book series will be co-created by Anne Toole, one of the writers of the game, and with the artwork by Ann Pauline.