‘hopeless’-afl-great’s-advice-to-stars-in-isolation

Port Adelaide legend Kane Cornes has admitted that he would have been “completely hopeless” if he was forced into isolation during his playing days like the current players.

With there being no AFL matches for the foreseeable future, Cornes is worried about the mental wellbeing of today’s stars and how they will cope without the structure that is provided by AFL clubs.

Cornes stressed that it was important for today’s crop of players to establish solid routines as they wait patiently until the time they can take the field, but said he would have struggled with the time off.

“I think I would have been completely hopeless,” he told Wide World of Sports.

“I’ve got sympathy for everyone in society that’s going through this. My area of expertise is footy, so if it was me in that situation I would have been hopeless.

Cornes admitted that he would have sturggled in isolation like today’s players are at the moment (AAP)

“I was someone who trained every day, even in the off-season and mostly multiple times a day, so if that was taken away then I would struggle.

“I guess you’d immerse yourself in podcasts and books and movies and things like that and that would take your mind off it a little bit, but depending on how long it goes on for, I have some significant concerns about how I would deal with it.”

According to Cornes, players could struggle with the time away from clubs particularly considering they’ve all come off strong pre-seasons in anticipation of being ready for the season.

“It’s all they’ve ever known really,” he said.

“There’s the odd occasion where a later draftee will get picked up after spending a couple of years in the so-called ‘real world’, but I think 95 percent of AFL players come straight from school.

“They’ve probably had that constant in their life, and that’s footy, since the time they started playing Under-8s or Under-10s.

Coronavirus: AFL boss announces suspension of 2020 season

“If you look at it and say the average age of the AFL player is 25, it’s a long stretch where that’s all they’ve had.

“They do get a bit of a break in the off-season where they can go away, but this is completely different.

“From the mental side of things, they’ve been busting their guts for 3-4 months to get ready for the season and they’re really primed and ready to go for Round 1 and then the season all of a sudden disappears really abruptly and players are basically left to their own devices with a lot of spare time on their hands.

“Without that structure, I’m concerned that a lot of them will struggle mentally.”

Cornes suggested that players would also miss the camaraderie with their teammates and would struggle with nothing to put their competitive juices towards without games.

Stars like Dustin Martin will no longer have games to put their competitiveness towards (The Age)

“I think the connection that they have with the 44 other teammates is also really important. That bond and that friendship that has all of a sudden gone,” he said.

“These players also have a lot of energy and the competitive nature of the game means that they can take out that energy on the field.

“A lot of them are where they are because of how competitive they are, and then to not have that competition side of things will leave a big void as well.”

Cornes has previously spoken about the mental health struggles he endured during his stellar 300-game career for the Power, and praised the club’s medical staff as well as his former coach Mark Williams for being his sounding board during tough times.

“I had amazing support from my family and especially the doctor at Port Adelaide,” he said.

Cornes praised the role of former Port Adelaide coach Mark Williams in helping him through tough times (Getty)

“That’s the other thing that concerns me about the players, a lot of these doctors and physios become great friends with the players and it’s the constant support they have. I’m sure they’re all still available on the phone.

“I speak to my doctor regularly about the things that I was going through and they were just such a great help and Mark Williams, my coach at the time, was a significant help.

“I had great sounding boards to help get through what is a challenging time when you face anxiety and things like that.

“My advice would be to just pick up the phone, particularly to speak to the people you trust at the club and no doubt there’s a solution and things can get better if you treat it correctly and get the health that you need.”

Join Kane and the crew for the Sunday Footy Show tomorrow morning at 11am AEDT!