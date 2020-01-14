honor-9x,-magic-watch-2,-band-5i-launched:-price,-features,-launch-offers

Huawei caught between US-China conflict













Honor has kicked off 2020 with the launch of a new smartphone, a smartwatch and a fitness tracker in India, making its presence felt again after almost a year. Honor 9X, Honor Magic Watch 2 smartwatch and Honor Band 5i fitness tracker are targeted towards the masses with their competitive pricing.

Honor’s event also witnessed a surprise announcement of two Bluetooth earphones, Honor Sport and Honor Sport Pro, priced at Rs 3,999 and Rs 1,999, respectively. Honor is certainly making bold statements through its refreshed product range. But the Honor 9X smartphone remained the star of the show, so let’s take a deeper dive into everything that was launched at the event.

Price, availability, launch offers

Honor 9X comes in two variants – 4GB 128GB and 6GB 128GB – costing Rs 13,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. Buyers can choose between Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue when the phone goes on sale via Flipkart January 19 onwards.

Honor 9X launched in IndiaHonor

As a part of the launch offer, there’s a Rs 1,000 discount on the base model of Honor 9X on the first day of the sale. ICICI Bank credit card holders and Kotak Mahindra customers get 10 percent discount on the purchase of the phone till January 22.

Moving on to Honor Magic Watch 2, which comes in two variants goes on sale on January 19 as well, but on Amazon. However, Amazon Prime members get to buy the smartwatch a day before others. Honor Magic Watch 2 42mm model is priced at Rs 12,999 for Charcoal Black hue and Rs 14,999 for Flax Brown shade. Similarly, the 42mm variant costs Rs 11,999 for Agate Black variant and Rs 14,999 for Sakura Gold.

Honor Magic Watch 2Honor via Twitter

As a part of the launch offer, Honor is offering a free Honor AM61 Bluetooth earphones with the purchase of Magic Watch 2. Buyers also get 6-month no-cost EMI, 10 percent instant discount for SBI credit card holders, and Reliance Jio benefits on select recharge plans.

Finally, Honor also launched Band 5i fitness tracker in India for Rs 1,999. It will go on sale alongside Magic Watch 2 via Amazon.in starting January 19. Amazon Prime members get early access sale. Buyers can choose from different colours of bands, but the display comes in standard black. There are no offers on this product.

Honor 9X

Display: 6.59-inch Full HD display Main camera: 48MP (f/1.8, AIS Super Night mode) 8MP wide-angle 2MP depth sensor Secondary camera: 16MP (f/2.2) pop-up selfie camera CPU: HiSilicon Kirin 710F RAM: 4GB/6GB Storage: 128GB OS: Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.1 Battery: 4,000mAh with 10W charging support Add-ons: USB Type-C, rear fingerprint sensor, dual SIM, microSD card support, 4G VoLTE

Honor Magic Watch 2

Display: 1.2-inch (42mm)/1.39-inch (46mm) AMOLED screen Battery: 7 days (42mm)/ 14 days (46mm) Design: Round dial, stainless steel build Tracking: 8 outdoor modes, 7 indoor sports, virtual pace-setting, heart-rate, sleep disorders Durability: 5ATM water resistance

Honor Band 5i