honor-9x-launch-live-streaming:-where-to-watch-event-live-and-watch-to-expect

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is going to make a huge splash with its new product range for 2020. After keeping things quiet for almost a year, Honor is bringing back the heat by launching three products from different categories. Honor 9X, Honor Magic Watch 2 smartwatch and Honor Band 5i fitness tracker are only a day away from being officially launched in India.

Honor 9X launch event will commence at 12: 30 p.m. on Tuesday, where the Chinese brand will also showcase its smartwatch and fitness tracker for the Indian market. Honor has expressed its intent to bring more products to India in 2020, building an entire ecosystem and not just focusing on a single product line.

Honor 9X

Honor 9X is the star of tomorrow’s show. The budget smartphone is going to spice up the competition in the Indian smartphone market, taking the fight to the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung and others.

Honor 9X is expected to be priced between Rs 14,000 and Rs 20,000. For the price, it offers 6.59-inch Full HD display, dual rear cameras with 48MP and 2MP sensors and a 16MP front-facing snapper. The handset is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 chipset and Android Pie-based EMUI 9.1.1 out-of-the-box. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a pop-up selfie camera, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Honor Magic Watch 2

Based on its international pricing, Honor Magic Watch 2 is to be priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 13,000 depending on the models. There will be 42mm and 46mm variants, which will feature a 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display and 1.39-inch display, respectively. The smartwatch will be powered by Kirin A1 SoC, 4GB onboard storage, GPS, multiple-activity tracker and more.

The smartwatch offers 5ATM water resistance, heart rate monitor even underwater, virtual pace-setter, and sleep disorder diagnosis among other health features.

Honor Band 5i

Honor Band 5i is expected to be priced around Rs 1,000 going by the competition in the fitness tracker market in India. Honor Band 5i features 0.96-inch touchscreen display, 5ATM water resistance, 9 separate sport modes, optical heart rate sensor, IR light wearing detection sensor, 3-axis inertial sensor and Bluetooth 4.2. The tracker is powered by a 91mAh battery, which promises 9 days on a single charge.