hong-kong-tourists-take-four-day-election-tours-to-observe-taiwan’s-democratic-polls

Joanna has often visited Taiwan, an easy one-hour flight from her home in Hong Kong. She is a fan of the island’s dramatic landscapes and the friendly demeanor of the Taiwanese. But this week, she is visiting for a different reason – to witness democracy at work.

She is on a four-day tour to immerse herself in Taiwan’s election culture ahead of presidential and legislative polls on Saturday.

Unusually for a tourist itinerary, the election-themed tour organised by Hong Kong travel agency GLO Travel is taking a group of 30 people to seminars with government officials and academics. In the evenings, they are joining fervent Taiwanese crowds at the final campaign rallies.

To vote directly for leader is a luxury that Joanna and other Hong Kong people long for as protests demanding democratic elections in their city head towards an eighth month with little sign of dying down.