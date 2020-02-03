hong-kong-suspends-most-of-its-border-crossings-with-mainland-china-amid-coronavirus-outbreak

The latest headlines in your inbox

Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam has announced that 10 of the 13 border crossings with mainland China have been suspended in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Ms Lam stopped short of heeding to calls from hundreds of medical workers on Monday, who went on strike earlier in the day to demand for the entire border to be closed.

It comes as the death toll in China rose to 361 with more than 2,800 new cases were confirmed by Chinese health authorities in the 24 hours to Monday morning, taking the total number of cases in the country to 17,205.

The Philippines also reported the first fatality outside China on Sunday, after the outbreak began in the city of Wuhan in December.

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference in Hong Kong (AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Hong Kong has 15 recorded cases of the deadly virus.

On Monday, medical workers in the former British colony went on strike to call for the government to shut the border to prevent the spread of a coronavirus and ease pressure on a stretched health sector.

The Hospital Authority Employees Alliance (HAEA), which has about 18,000 members, said 2,400 workers took part in the strike, despite calls by the government for medical workers not to.

Supporters of medical workers hold a flash mob protest to back their strike to demand Hong Kong closing its border with China to reduce the coronavirus spreading (REUTERS)

Mr Lam had already closed some border operations, including cross-border ferries and high-speed rail services to the mainland.

But she has said that closing the entire border would be “inappropriate and impractical” as well as “discriminatory”.

Medical worker Tracy Pui, who queued up with colleagues to sign a petition in support of the HAEA said: “(We) hope that these strikes will make the government respond to our five demands, most importantly to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Hong Kong. ”

Protesters hold up posters during a “flash mob” gathering to demand the government close its border with mainland China (AFP via Getty Images)

About 100 people rallied in the heart of Hong Kong’s financial district in support of the health workers’ union, with some holding banners saying: “Close Borders, Contain Epidemics.”

The scare over the virus comes after months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong, triggered by what many residents see as unnecessary interference by Beijing in city affairs.

Panic-stricken residents have emptied shelves in major supermarkets in Hong Kong, stockpiling meat, rice and cleaning products as fears escalate over the coronavirus.

Protesters hold up posters during a “flash mob” gathering to demand the government close its border with mainland China to reduce the spread of the deadly SARS-like virus to Hong Kong (AFP via Getty Images)

About 90 per cent of the city’s food is imported, with the bulk coming from the mainland, according to official data.

The coronavirus is expected to pile pressure on the city’s economy, which sank into recession in the third quarter as the often violent protests scared away tourists and took a heavy toll on retailers.

Toy shop owner Lam Wa-yin, 45, said closing the border would intensify worries about supplies of staples.

Ms Lam called the strikes “extremely mean” and putting patients at risk.

But she also admitted to the shortage of masks, saying that the problem could not be solved in a short period of time.

She went on to say that she “cannot rule out further measures if the situation evolves.”

“They’ve started rushing to buy supplies even before they fully close the borders,” Ms Lam said.

“It’ll get worse if it is fully closed. Especially food, people have been rushing to buy oil, salt and rice, not to mention the face masks.”