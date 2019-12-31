hong-kong-scrap-new-year-fireworks-as-activists-pledge-to-continue-fight-in-2020

Hong Kong’s raucous New Year’s celebration plans were scrapped this evening because of ongoing protests.

A major fireworks display which traditionally lights up the city’s iconic skyline was cancelled amid security concerns, as pro-democracy demonstrators continued their protests by forming human chains.

Videos on social media show police firing the first tear gas canisters of 2020.

New Year’s revellers did witness ‘the world’s largest light and music show’ at Victoria Harbour and a scaled-down fireworks display, but there were further scuffles between police and protesters following months of trouble.

Despite months of planning, the Hong Kong Tourist Board announced the last minute decision to scrap the original plans, after a mass demonstration was announced.

According to the South China Morning Post, eight people were charged this evening after ‘mayhem’ broke out in one shopping mall.

The semi-autonomous Chinese city first saw protests in June, in opposition to proposed extradition laws.

Last night authorities in the city closed roads and set up barriers in the Lan Kwai Fong nightlife district for crowd control, as demonstrators donned masks and lined up together – promising to continue their fight into 2020.

Demonstrators had previously converged on shopping areas on both Halloween and Christmas Eve, and the tactic was continued tonight.

Flowers were also reportedly laid at the Prince Edward Metro station, where protesters were injured in battles with police.

The demonstrations that have repeatedly sparked pitched battles with police have taken their toll on Hong Kong’s nightlife and travel industries.

Government figures showed tourist arrivals were down 56 percent in November compared to the same month a year before.

Celebrations are traditionally more muted on the Chinese mainland, where the Lunar New Year is seen as a far more important annual holiday.

Ahead of the celebrations, Hong Kong’s Tourist Board explained: ‘In addition to lasers, searchlights, LED screens and other lighting effects at numerous harbour-front buildings, the new year countdown special edition will be synchronised with pyrotechnics launched from building rooftops and the display of “2020” on the façade of the HKCEC.’

Prominent activist Joshua Wong tweeted: ‘2019 carries special significance to people of HK. #HKers are all awakened from our ordinary lives and search for justice. We stand up tall to reclaim our city, which is now nibbled by the authoritarian regime. Just a few hours before #NewYear2020, it will be a tough year for us.

‘#HKers have chosen to give a resounding no to Beijing’s oppression, & we will continue our cause for democracy in #NewYear2020.’