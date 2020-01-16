hong-kong-protests:-carrie-lam-suggests-‘one-country,-two-systems’-could-continue-beyond-2047-in-appeal-to-protesters

Hong Kong’s leader has said that the “one country, two systems” framework under which the city enjoys freedoms unknown in China could continue after the 2047 deadline if loyalty to Beijing is upheld.

Carrie Lam’s appeared to be appealing to those in the city who fear that the Chinese government is tightening its grip over the semi-autonomous territory’s civic, economic and political life.

However, her speech to the Legislative Council was marred by protests as a number of opposition lawmakers were ejected from the legislature for heckling her. Security officials had to be called in multiple times to force out pro-democracy politicians who shouted slogans and held placards, including one that portrayed Ms Lam as a vampire with bat wings.

Hong Kong has been wracked by often violent anti-government protests since June, although they have recently diminished in scale.

The city was handed over from British to Chinese rule in 1997 with a promise that it would maintain its own capitalist economy and Western-style institutions for 50 years.

Ms Lam said: “Only if we insist on implementing the ‘one country, two systems’ principle and practice it continuously and fully … then I think there will be enough grounds for ‘one country, two systems’ to move ahead smoothly and there would be no change after 2047.”