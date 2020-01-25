hong-kong-declares-coronavirus-outbreak-an-emergency

The coronavirus has spread to several Asian countries from China.

Hong Kong:

Hong Kong on Saturday declared the outbreak of a mystery virus as an “emergency” — the city’s highest warning tier — as authorities ramped up measures aimed at reducing the risk of further infections spreading.

“Today I declare the lifting of the response level to emergency,” chief executive Carrie Lam told reporters.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)