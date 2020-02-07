'Honey-trap' photographer who set up fake modelling website jailed for rape

A prolific sex offender who lured women to his photography studio before raping them has been jailed.

Paul Brown, also known as Paul D Smart, was convicted of 15 counts of rape relating to six women and six counts of voyeurism relating to five others at Exeter Crown Court.

Devon and Cornwall Police described the 41-year-old, of Okehampton, as “one of the most prolific sex offenders” in the force’s history.

Brown used the fake website to “honey-trap” women, who he then referred back to himself as potential models for pornographic casting shoots, often involving him as a participant, police said.

The photographic studio where Paul Brown lured women for sex through a fake modelling website (PA Media)

He required them to sign a non-disclosure agreement and kept records of his sexual activity in a little black book and a photo album.

The women were promised that footage would be sent to the modelling agency to be considered but this was not the case, police said.

Officers initially arrested Brown in October 2017 following a complaint and identified further women, leading to him being charged with counts of rape, sexual assault and voyeurism in January 2019.

Paul Brown lured women to this building (PA Media)

He was convicted and sentenced to 21 years in jail following a six-week trial at Exeter Crown Court.

Detective Inspector Praveen Naidoo said: “[Brown] raped and sexually assaulted women over a period of five years.

“He created a web of deceit to coerce women, many of whom were vulnerable, into allowing him to sexually assault and rape them.

“It wasn’t until one brave young woman came forward that police were able to unravel the web that he had created.”

A six-week trial was held at Exeter Crown Court (PA Archive/PA Images)

Police said Brown rented a unit in Okehampton where he worked as a photographer, though it is not believed he had any formal training or qualifications and his main line of work was in IT.

He set up Model South West as an agency that promoted models across a range of genres, from clothed and lingerie to adult and pornographic shots.

The vast majority of victims applied to Model South West and were referred to Brown for a photoshoot.

Detective Sergeant Emma Lefort, the deputy senior investigating officer, said: “This was a particularly unusual case and one which helps to dispel some of the myths that surround the subject of rape and other sexual offences.”

Police thanked victims for their courage and bravery in speaking out.