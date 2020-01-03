homphobe-killer-who-severed-gay-man’s-spine-has-his-throat-cut-in-r-kelly’s-prison

A murderer who severed a man’s spine because he was gay has died after having his throat cut at R Kelly’s prison.

Lonnie Painter, 57, was found grievously injured at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center last month – the same facility which houses the suspected pedophile singer.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but attempts to save him were unsuccessful.

Police have yet to say whether they have arrested anyone in connection with Painter’s death.

They have also declined to outline a possible motive for the brutal attack.

Painter was sent to the prison in October after receiving a 15 year sentence for felony possession of a firearm.

He was convicted of second degree murder in 1984 over the November 1982 stabbing of William Gammill at his home in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Painter, then a soldier stationed at nearby Fort Campbell, went home with Gammill after a night drinking and arguing with his girlfriend, who he accused of flirting with other men.

His friend Kenneth Webb said he watched as Gammill ‘went down’ on Painter during a consensual sexual encounter, according to court papers.

Painter then took a dagger from his pocket and plunged it into the back of Gammill’s neck, then twisted it, severing Gammill’s spine and killing him.

The homophobe, who described himself as ‘pro-life’ on his Twitter profile, later told a judge that he had killed Gammill because he ‘couldn’t stand faggots.’

He denied letting Gammill give him oral sex, and told police: ‘I realized he was a homosexual and I just went out of my mind.

‘I guess I was so mad, I started hitting him, and that’s when I grabbed the knife and stabbed him with the knife.’

Painter spent 20 years in jail for Gammill’s murder, was also jailed for attempted murder in 1993.

He has since been linked to the murder of Natily Nacole Franklin, 41.

Franklin vanished from South Bend, Indiana, in November 2018, with her decomposing remains found in March 21, and identified in July last year.