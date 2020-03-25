HomeQuarantined: Shaheer Sheikh turns chef

Contents
Shaheer Sheikh enjoys cooking while being locked at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic
The young and talented actor Shaheer Sheikh, who is known for his charming personality and acting chops in Star Plus show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, is utilizing his self-quarantined period in the best way.
The actor is enjoying cooking while being locked at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
He took to Instagram and shared the video of the show. Here take a look