homeowner-of-real-love-actually-house-gets-ban-on-fans-gathering-in-doorway

The actual owner of the famous Love Actually house is getting pretty annoyed at all the Instagrammers gathering outside her home.

Fans have been flocking to the pink house where the famous scene in which Mark, played by Andrew Lincoln, declares his love for Keira Knightly’s Juliet by holding up signs takes place.

The only problem is, someone actually lives there and the crowds are getting quite annoying.

It’s fairly common for movie fans to want to visit places they recognise from their favourite films.

The problem now is that social media sees all these fans also trying to get the perfect picture to post on their accounts.

So this poor homeowner can be relaxing at home when suddenly hoards of tourists just turn up outside their house and spend ages trying to get photos.

It’s become so bad that the resident, who wishes to stay anonymous, has had to seek a ban on visitors from their local council.

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea has now asked tourists to respect the privacy of the Notting-Hill based homeowner.

A council spokesperson told the Mirror: ‘[The council is] stepping in to help protect the resident’s privacy and encourage visitors to try out other famous locations in the borough.

The famous bookstore from Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts’ Notting Hill is a great place to visit on nearby Portobello Road. Portobello Road is also in the 2014 and 2017 Paddington films.

‘Alternatively you could visit Kensington Gardens, where the iconic fight scene between Hugh Grant and Colin Firth in Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason takes place.’

‘I had no idea this house was in the film when I bought it before the Instagram craze and now I am living under a blanket of selfies, tour guides and a queue of tourists lining up to take photos on weekends,’ the owner added.

Even though the unwanted attention has caused the owner lots of stress, she has at least created some good from it by setting a donation box for a homeless charity outside her home.

She’s asking everyone to respect the fact that not everyone has a home or a roof over their heads.

The homeowner also hit out at tour companies making money out of bringing people to the location.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Keira Knightley’s husband may have let slip their baby’s name and gender

MORE: Keira Knightley nearly gave up on acting after being diagnosed with PTSD





